Nigerian trawlers face challenge of Asian fish poachers

In 2020, the Federal Government announced plans to end fish importation in 2022, but after realising that the deficit of 2.5 million tonnes of fish cannot be closed with the current demand of 3.6 million tonnes per annum, 164 fishing vessels were recently licensed to operate on the nation’s territorial waters, BAYO AKOMOLAFE report

Nigeria, which is supposed to be exporter of fish has lost over 300,000 workforce and is spending over $800 million to import the seafood from Asian and European trawler operators poaching Nigerian fish, leading to heavy loss of foreign exchange yearly.

ISSUE

According to the Nigeria Trawler Owners Association (NITOA), foreigners have been poaching fish on Nigerian waters with impunity without penalty, while pirates attack local trawler operators for ransom at will. They noted that the crew members were most times kidnapped for ransom where the companies pay huge sums to rescue their members or staff. The association explained that there were over 230 registered fishing companies in the 1980s and 1990s, contributing immensely to the growth of the nation’s economy. Today, China is harvesting about 15.37 million metric tonnes; Indonesia, 6.69 million tonnes; India, 5.43 million tonnes; United States, 5.04 million tonnes; Russia, 4.87 million tonnes; Peru, 4.16 million tonnes; Vietnam, 3.28 million tonnes; Japan, 3.2 million tonnes; Norway, 2.37 million tonnes and Myanmar, 2.15 million tonnes, using sophisticated fishing equipment. Because of this, no fewer than 221 registered fishing companies have gone under out of the 230 because of incessant poaching, piracy and theft on Nigerian waters.

New approach

Worried by this unfavourable development, the Federal Government said recently that it had licensed 164 fishing vessels to operate on the nation’s territorial waters. The Director of Federal Department of Fisheries, Ime Umoh, disclosed this at the ‘Second Dialogue With Regional Economic Communities (RECS) Implementation Of Fisheries Governance Project Phase 2 (FISHGOV-2) in Abuja. He noted that despite importation of frozen fish into Nigeria, the deficit of 2.5 million metric tonnes cannot be closed with the current demand of 3.6 million metric tonnes per annum. According to Umoh, Nigerian fish industry can only produce 1.2 million metric tonnes of fish from industrial, artisanal and aquaculture sub-sectors.

He said: “Nigeria is a very large country, we need 3.6 million metric tonnes per annum, but we have only been able to produce from industrial, artisanal and aquaculture sub-sectors 1.2 million metric tonnes. “The deficit is only being supplemented by frozen fish importation; so, it is being used to bridge the gap and not actually we are going to have 2.5 million metric tonnes brought into the country and it is just to use the frozen fish importation to supplement until we have a leeway for the farmers to have something to eat.

“The deficit cannot be quantified monetarily, but it is a toll on our foreign exchange, but is being regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) because it is only the CBN governor that issues Form A to only companies that want to bring frozen fish into the country.” The director further stated that to safeguard the health of Nigerians, the Federal Department of Fisheries has drafted inspectors to ensure importers follow the due process before selling the commodity to Nigerians.

Challenges

Moves by the Federal Government to make the country selfsufficient in seafood and boost domestic fish farming business since January 1, 2014, has not produced the desired goal. It was learnt that the incursion of foreigners into the country’s waters without restriction has been the major factor draining the fortunes of fishing sector in country. The sector, which contribute about 9.5 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDPs) as at 2015 has become a shadow of itself as India, China, Indonesian and other foreign firms fishing in Nigerian waters without royalties to the Federal Government have become net exporters of fish to Nigeria. However, they lamented that the situation has long gone as Nigeria could only boast of nine viable licensed fishing companies in operation.

Impunity

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, people just come to Nigerian waters and after fishing, they transship to another ship, noting that there was no record of what they have taken from the waters. For instance, the Chairman, Ship Owners Forum, Mrs Margaret Orakwusi, explained that the trend in poaching and unregulated fishing had indicated that the laws guiding the operations of the business in Nigeria such as “Sea Fisheries (Fishing) Regulations, and “Sea Fisheries (Licensing) Regulations” the Sea Fisheries Act of 1992(2013), were not receiving adequate enforcement. Orakwusi said that many unlicensed fish trawling business owners come and engage in illegal and unregulated fishing, which, besides damaging the marine ecosystems, leaves local trawling businesses in bigger troubles.

Report

Already, a report by FBNQuest Capital had also explained that the country spent $800 million yearly to import fish in order to meet its 3.3 million metric tonnes of fish demand. The report noted that the country’s per capita fish consumption was 13 kilogrammes, significantly lower than the global average of 21 kilogrammes as some trawler operators, who could boost fish supply in the country, had lost their vessels to robbers and pirates.

Loss It

was revealed that between Nigerian and Senegal coast, some $3.3 billion was being lost yearly to the Russian, Asian and Chinese fishermen.

Poor regulation

Orakwusi explained that the industry was facing the problem of poor enforcement of Nigerian and global regulations. The chairman, who was also the former president of the Nigerian Trawler Owners Association (NITOA), said in Lagos that high operational cost of diesel and insecurity had made many operators in the business unstable.

Relocation

Due to the relocation of some firms to neighbouring countries, the fisheries sector in Ghana generates $1 billion in revenue annually.

Last line

It has become imperative for government to enforce Sea Fisheries (Fishing) Regulations, and “Sea Fisheries (Licensing) Regulations” the Sea Fisheries Act of 1992(2013) in order to curb fish poaching on the nation’s waters.

