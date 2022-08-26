Nigerian underwriters grow business by 10% to N560bn

The country’s underwriting sector recorded slight increase in the volume of businesses transacted in 2021 by 10 per cent. According to details made available yesterday during the Annual General Meeting of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), the umbrella body of the operators, in Lagos, the increase moved from N508 billion in 2020 to N560 billion in 2021.

The growth occurred despite the challenging business environment typically occasioned by COVID-19 and other macroeconomic headwinds during the period under review. Giving details of the performance at the meeting, the outgoing Chairman of the Association, Mr. Ganiyu Musa, said the Nigerian insurance industry was not insulated from developments in the general economic space and had its fair share of the challenges facing the larger financial market during the year under review. According to him, “with epileptic power supply and an astronomic rise in the energy cost against the background of failing infrastructure, insurance companies had to contend with increasing cost of operations. “These and many other factors including the multiplicity of taxes, contributed to affect the bottom line of insurance companies.

“Notwithstanding these challenges, the insurance industry continues to perform its statutory role of financial intermediation and business restoration. “The volume of business written by member companies grew from N508 billion in 2020 to about N560 billion in 2021, representing an increase of 10 per cent.” He pointed out that the association in collaboration with the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) embarked on various initiatives to deepeen insurance penetration.

