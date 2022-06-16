News

Nigerian varsities’ repository hosts over 2m OERs –NUC

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has revealed that 153 universities in the country were host to over 2 million Open Educational Resources (OER repository, in the form of courseware, lecture notes, textbooks, videos, maps, podcast, conference presentations, and journal.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, made this known yesterday in Abuja, at a two-day high-level sensiti-sation workshop on mainstreaming OER in higher education in Nigeria organized by the commission in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) Represented by NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Mr. Chris Maiyaki, he said the facility which was established in 2017 was being maintained by the NUC and named the Nigerian University System Open Educational Resources (NUSOER) was aimed at encouraging the institutionalisation of the use of OER.

According to him, the Commission would continue to evaluate and rank Nigerian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) as part of efforts to give them visibility and place them on the world OER map, given its efforts to galvanise the universities and assess their full commitment to the OER movement. He said: “The repository is maintained by the Commission to among others serve as a gateway to Open Resources which have been held by 153 universities in Nigeria since 2017, adding that in the course of the workshop, the National OER Repository will be formally unveiled and presented.

 

