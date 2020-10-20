Business

Nigerian venture plans to raise $1.2bn for power gap

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

A Nigerian venture plans to raise N480 billion ($1.2 billion) over the next three years to buy electricity meters and help power distributors plug a revenue gap in Africa’s most populous nation.

Less than a 10th of Nigeria’s 41 million households have their electricity consumption metered and half of those are faulty, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. As a result, distribution companies have to estimate bills, resulting in disputes that delay payments. According to Bloomberg News, Meter Assets Finance and Management Co. hopes to end that by raising funds to purchase and supply meters to consumers, Onion Omonforma, the chief executive officer of New Hampshire Capital, said by phone from Lagos. New Hampshire Capital, FBNQuest and Kairos Investments Africa are helping to package and structure the venture, known as MAPCo, for investors to either buy equity or inject debt into the company.

“The electricity distribution firms will then have the money to go back and buy more meters and the cycle continues, paving the way to close the meter gap,” he said. MAPCo will collect the cost of the meters from consumers at a premium over the next 10 years. The meters will be handed over to the power-distribution companies once paid off.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Report: Trump to give TikTok’s Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Donald Trump has agreed to give China’s ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft Corp, three people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. U.S. officials have said TikTok under its Chinese parent poses a national risk because of the personal data it handles. Trump said […]
Business

Livestock: Firm, vet council sign MoU to curb disease

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following reports that livestock contributes up to one-third of Nigeria’s agricultural gross domestic product (GDP) and over $3 billion lost every year in Africa to disease incidences, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health, a leading digital solutions company for agriculture and health systems, Vetsark Limited and Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA) are planning […]
Business

Jeff Bezos becomes £10bn richer in just one day as Amazon shares surge

Posted on Author Reporter

  Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became $13bn (£10bn) richer in a single day on Monday after shares in his company surged nearly 8%. Already the world’s richest man by a huge margin, Bezos is now estimated to be worth $189.3bn (£148bn). His fortune has ballooned $74bn (£58bn) this year alone, according to Bloomberg, with Amazon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: