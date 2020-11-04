News

Nigerian wins US State Assembly race

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Nigerian, Ms. Esther Agbaje, has been elected into the Minnesota House of Representatives in Tuesday’s U.S. general elections.
She will represent District 59B in the 134-member House on the platform of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL), an affiliate of the U.S. Democratic Party.
Esther, 35, won by a landslide, polling 17,396 votes or 74.7 percent of the total ballots cast.
Her closest rival, Alan Shilepsky of the Republican Party, secured 4,128 votes, representing 17.7 percent of the total.
Elections to the lower chamber of the state legislature hold every two years, and there are no term limits for the lawmakers.
The daughter of Nigerian immigrants, Agbaje was born in St. Paul, the state capital of Minnesota.
Her father, Rev. John, an Episcopal Church priest, met her mother, Bunmi, a librarian, at the University of Minnesota where they were studying.
She graduated from George Washington University, Washington, D.C., with a degree in political science.
Esther holds a Masters in Public Administration from the University of Pennsylvania, and also a law degree from Harvard University.
She currently works as an attorney in Minneapolis with a focus on general civil litigation and medical malpractice.
She once served at the U.S. Department of State as a Foreign Affairs Officer, charged with managing the rule of law projects in the Middle East.
Her priorities as a lawmaker include affordable housing, environmental justice, police reform, public safety, and racial equality, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ganduje: Kano power substation’ll kick-start post-COVID-19 recovery

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday said that the installation of a power sub-station at Bichi town, headquarters of Bichi Local Government Area of the state by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), would trigger post COVID-19 economic recovery in the state.   He noted that; “the project would facilitate steady power supply to […]
News

Killing of 6 policemen: Operatives arrest 7-man bank robbers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

A seven-man gang suspected to have have robbed three commercial banks in Ekiti and Ondo states, have been arrested by police operatives attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS). The robbery operations, which resulted in the killing of six policemen, were carried out in 2019 and 2020. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, […]
News

UK to citizens: Don’t visit North, South-South Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

The United Kingdom (UK) has advised its citizens in Nigeria against traveling to the North and South Southern states in the country, warning that they are not safe due to the current spate of insecurity. In the North-East, the UK government warned its citizens to avoid travels to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe states, and within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: