Metro & Crime

Nigerian woman found dead in UK after going missing for 4 weeks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The lifeless body of a 53-yearold Nigerian woman who was reported missing in the UK has been found in a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent. Taiwo Balogun from Crayford was declared missing on December 1, more than four weeks ago.

The Metropolitan Police have now confirmed the body of a woman has been retrieved from a lake near the massive shopping centre in Dartford. Bexley MPS tweeted: “A woman’s body was recovered from a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre on Friday, December 30.

While formal identification awaits, Taiwo Balogun’s family has been informed. “Her death is being treated as unexpected, but not suspicious, our  thoughts are with Taiwo’s family.” The missing mother disappeared at the beginning of this month, with police desperately searching for her since.

She was last seen in a shop in Crayford Road, Dartford, close to the junction with London Road at around 2.27pm on December 1. Earlier this week, police had released footage from a CCTV camera in the shop to see if anyone spotted her or may have captured dashcam images.

She was described as being 5ft 9ins tall and at the time of her disappearance was wearing a black jacket with vertical stripes down the arms, dark trousers and black and white trainers. The Metropolitan Police had said the 53-year-old is considered vulnerable and she may be a risk to herself.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two killed in Lagos police, hoodlums’ shootout

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Air Force officer murdered at Oshodi Two people have been killed while many others were injured when hoodlums were resisting arrest of one of them at the Gberigbe area of Ikorodu, Lagos State. The crisis started on Wednesday and continued till yesterday as the hoodlums were shooting sporadically. Also yesterday, there was commotion at Oshodi […]
Metro & Crime

Policemen brutalise widow in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Five policemen attached to the Ile-Epo Police Station have been accused of battering a widow at the Abule-Egba area of the Lagos metropolis. The victim, Mrs. Adeola Arisoyin, who operates a bar, who accused the policemen, said last Wednesday, two of her customers, a lawyer and his friend, came to her bar and collected two […]
Metro & Crime

Govt should make policies that will improve digital technology – Adetona Akeem 

Posted on Author Reporter

    One of Nigeria’s leading digital technologist and Convener of Lagos Digital Summit, Adetona Adewale Akeem has underlined the importance of digital technology in the development of any nation. The known champion of digital inclusion, iSlimfit noted that government could help citizens with digital empowerment by enacting policies that can accelerate digital development in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica