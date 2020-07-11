Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian woman narrates experience in the hands of her abusive mother

A Nigerian woman who made a choice not to ever have kids in her lifetime, has recounted the constant abuse she endured in the hands of her mother.
The lady identified as Ukwu Ose said she decided not to have kids because she doesn’t want to treat them the way her mother treated her.

Ukwu Ose disclosed this while defending Chidera, the Nigerian boy who went viral for destroying his parents’ home after his mum denied his request in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Reacting, Ukwu Ose narrated her own experience growing up with her mother which according to her got her depressed at some point. She said her mum once used a pestle to break her head, adding that she eventually ran away from home to escape abuse.
Ose said that when she ran away, she realized she didn’t need her anti-depressants anymore, hence concluded that the atmosphere at her home had been the cause of her depression. She further stated that her mother was abused by her own parents and she took it out on her kids. As a result, she is scared of having kids of her own to avoid taking out the abuse she suffered from her mother on them.

