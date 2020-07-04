Nigerian woman sues 19 in-laws for libel, defamation of character

Nigerian woman has sued 19 of her husband’s relatives for libel and defamation of character. The woman reportedly claimed she has a voice recording and videos of them calling her a slut. According to the Twitter user who shared the story, the lady is also demanding an apology and N5m from each of them. Despite her lawyer telling her she might lose the case, the lady insisted on keeping her husband’s relatives busy with law suits and court appearances for at least three years.

A Twitter user @eleana who shared the story, wrote; “This woman is suing 19 of her husband’s relatives for libel & defamation of character and she has voice recording & videos of them calling her slut/whore/ashawo/ akwuna-kwuna, some in private, some in public & she’s demanding an apology and 5m naira from each of them. Loveeet. Her lawyers saying she might lose them but she said she wants to keep them busy for >3yrs so they can finally learn how to see mind their business.”

