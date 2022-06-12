News

Nigerian women can achieve anything they want – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerian women are capable of achieving anything they want.

The President said this Sunday in a message commemorating the 52nd birthday of the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramatu Tijjani.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari described the minister as one of the women at the forefront of Nigeria’s development journey.

“Her position in government makes her a role model, confirming the fact that when we encourage them to believe in themselves, our women can achieve anything they want. Minister Ramatu is evidence that our women are capable of transforming society by their strength and sheer dedication.”

He wished her and family members a joyful occasion and many happy returns.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

