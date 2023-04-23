Nigerian Women, Children Rescue From Human Traffickers In Libya

Some Nigerian women and children have been rescued from human traffickers in the Libyan town of Umm Al Aranib on Friday.

New Telegraph gathered the security operatives, Reconnaissance Company raided the smuggler’s den and nabbed about 30 illegal migrants of which an unspecified number of Nigerian women and children were included.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Migrant Rescue Watch via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

The Rescue Watch, however, said the victims have been handed over to the headquarters of the Reconnaissance Company of the 676th Infantry Battalion for basic humanitarian assistance.

The tweet read, “Patrol of Reconnaissance Company of the 676th Infantry Battalion in response to information received raided a smuggler’s den in Umm Al Aranib area and apprehended 30 undocumented #migrants incl. women and children of Nigerian nationality.

“The group was transferred to the unit’s HQ in Umm Al Aranib for provision of basic humanitarian assistance prior to hand over to DCIM authorities.”