Metro & Crime World News

Nigerian Women, Children Rescue From Human Traffickers In Libya

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

Some Nigerian women and children have been rescued from human traffickers in the Libyan town of Umm Al Aranib on Friday.

New Telegraph gathered the security operatives, Reconnaissance Company raided the smuggler’s den and nabbed about 30 illegal migrants of which an unspecified number of Nigerian women and children were included.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Migrant Rescue Watch via its verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

The Rescue Watch, however, said the victims have been handed over to the headquarters of the Reconnaissance Company of the 676th Infantry Battalion for basic humanitarian assistance.

The tweet read, “Patrol of Reconnaissance Company of the 676th Infantry Battalion in response to information received raided a smuggler’s den in Umm Al Aranib area and apprehended 30 undocumented #migrants incl. women and children of Nigerian nationality.

“The group was transferred to the unit’s HQ in Umm Al Aranib for provision of basic humanitarian assistance prior to hand over to DCIM authorities.”

 

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ortom weeps as herdsmen attack Benue IDP camp, kill seven, scores injured

Posted on Author Reporter

*Attackers kidnap Rev. Pastor Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Tuesday went emotional and wept profusely seeing seven corpses of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who were killed by invading armed Fulani militants at the Abagena camp and many others injured. The attackers also proceeded to Iorja, Ukemberagya/Tswarev ward in Logo Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

11 burnt to death in Ebonyi auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Eleven persons were on Monday burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Ayaragu axis of Afikpo/Okigwe Expressway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State involving 18-seater bus with registration number MUS938XA. The Abia Line Network Company Ltd was conveying 14 passengers from Umuahia, Abia State when the incident occurred. It […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers of Akeredolu’s ex- aide demand N100m

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, Akure

A former Senior and pecial Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr Richard Omosehin has been abducted by suspected kidnappers in Igbekebo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.   Omosehin, it was learnt, was kidnapped at his residence at Igbekebo, the headquarters of Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state […]

Leave a Comment