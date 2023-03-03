Nigerian women, others to benefit from Visa Foundation’s $1m grant

Visa Foundation has announced a $1 million grant partnership with two African organisations highlighting the importance of building an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs across the continent. This was announced yesterday at the 10th Africa Sankalp Forum in Nairobi, Kenya.

The funding comes as part of Visa Foundation’s five-year, $200 million Equitable Access Initiative launched in April 2020, a strategic commitment to support gender diverse and inclusive SMBs around the world.

Visa Foundation will direct the grants to AfriLabs, the largest and most diverse community of technology hubs, innovators, and entrepreneurs in the African ecosystem, and Gra a Machel Trust, a women founded and -led Pan African nonprofit raising the profile of women’s economic empowerment and gender-lens investment on the continent.

The combined $1 million in funding will prioritise the growth of gender diverse and inclusive small and micro businesses (SMBs) in the region. Through the Equitable Access Initiative, Visa Foundation as of January 2023 had committed $162 million in grants and investments to 60 grantees and investees in more than 60 countries and supported 3.4 million small businesses globally, including in Africa.

According to the World Bank, while Africa boasts of the highest growth rate of female- run businesses in the world, women only receive one per cent of funding from VCs. Women business owners continue to face challenges that are unique to them—ranging from patriarchy, cultural norms and unconscious bias that impacts women’s ability to access markets, finance, technology and networks. The global pandemic further exacerbated these challenges as women-led SMBs were hardest hit.

“Visa Foundation is working around the world with partners to eliminate barriers to capital by investing in those who have been historically excluded from economic opportunity,” said Graham Macmillan, President, Visa Foundation. “We’re excited to support growing women entrepreneurs in Africa through these impactful organizations that address the stark gender investment gap across

