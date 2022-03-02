News

Nigerian women: We’ll not give up on equal representation

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni Comment(0)

After suffering defeat at the National Assembly over a bill calling for more seats for women at the national and state Houses of Assembly, Nigerian women have vowed never to give up on the struggle of equal representation and women rights, which are human rights. Prior to this, the women have moved to form the Nigerian Reconnect for New Nigeria Initiative (NRNNI), which will serve as a pressure group for women representation.

Minister of Women Affairs, Pallen Tallen, who announced this yesterday in Abuja, urged women to remain resilient and strong, while insisting that the struggle is not over. Also, she launched the National Communications strategy on ending all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria, and a directory of service providers on Gender-Based Violence in six spotlight states. Acknowledging the theme of the 2022 International Women’s Day, which is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” Tallen said more awareness against bias will be advocated, saying any country that neglects its women folk is crippled and walking on one leg

 

Our Reporters

