Nigerian Workers To Mark May Day On Abuja Streets

…as NLC, TUC condemns withdrawal of permit to mark the event at Eagles Square.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has frowned at the last-minute withdrawal of the license earlier issued to organised labour to make use of the Eagle Square for the 2023 May Day celebration, by the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA).

Every year on May 1st, workers from various unions and their affiliates under the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC), are known to gather in their numbers at Eagle Square to mark the day in a memorable event with notable dignitaries from the government in attendance.

However, following what was described as a “questionable action,” the NLC has resolved to use the streets of Abuja as its new venue for the May Day event scheduled to hold on Monday, May 1.

General-Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Ugboaja in a statement issued on Saturday, noted that the change of venue was decided to deepen Congress’s reconnection with the people who were the true partners in the struggle for a free society.

He said: “As you must have been aware of the last-minute questionable action of the Government at the centre to deny us the use of the Eagle Square for this year’s May – Day celebrations three days before the event despite having granted us the permit months ago.

‘Do remember that this is a venue we have been using in the past decades for our May Day celebrations. The sudden decision to withdraw the permit may be laden with mischief and actually a sign of what is to come in the near future. It is a call to all of us to be prepared.

“As a result of this unfortunate development, we want to inform you that we have decided to shift the venue for the celebration to the Streets of Abuja so that we can deepen our reconnection with the people who are our true partners in the struggle for a free society.”

Meanwhile, National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC ) Comrade Festus Osifo who revealed that organised labour rejected an offer made by the FCDA to use the Old Parade Ground in Area 10, Abuja for the 2023 May Day event, noted that labour was disappointed by government’s action to put political considerations above workers priority

Osifo said, “They have asked us to go to the Old Parade Ground, and we are not going, If they are not giving us the place that we have been using for this event, then we will wait, and at the appropriate time, we will answer them

“May 1 is four weeks away from the handing over date but our government is telling us that political considerations are much more important than workers’ issues.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

