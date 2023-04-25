Nigerian Writers Honour Osinbajo With Virtual Book Presentation

25 prominent journalists and writers from across the country had come together to write the book “OSINBAJO STRIDES: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader,” in a bid to chronicle the achievements of the vice president in office.

The Organizers of the book, “Osinbajo Strides”, in honour of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo says they would publicly present the collection of articles by 25 Nigerian writers at a virtual event at 5 pm. on 1st May 2023.

A statement signed by Sadiq Abdullateef, Richard Akinnola for PYO Collective on the 24th of April 2023, says President Muhammadu Buhari will be the father of the day while the Foreword is written by His Excellency, General Abudulsalami Abubakar, and former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, who will chair the book launch.

Some of the dignitaries expected at the event are former President, Olusegun Obasanjo; President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and all State Govs; Senators and Reps members.

Famed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is expected to speak on the theme: ‘Inspiring a New Nigeria’.

The writers are Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Etim Etim, Donu Kogbara, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Dr. Wale Adeduro, Columba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo, Arukaino Umukoro, Olaolu Beckley, Jude Zoho, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe-Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan, and Ibrahim Bature. Mr Jahman Anikulapo was the Editorial Consultant for the work.

‘‘The book is essentially a collection of essays written by journalists, writers, and other persons from different walks of life.

“It periscopes the Vice President’s public service since he was Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation in 1988 to date.’’ The statement reads.

According to the writers, a blurb would be made available ahead of the public presentation. Proceeds from the sales of the book will go to charity organizations.

The launch event is organized by PYO Collective, a nonpartisan and multicultural group of Nigerians who are interested in good governance and economic development of the country. Its core values include ethics, professionalism, honesty & and accountability, and good governance.

PYO Collective promotes the unity and prosperity of our dear country.