Nigerian youths advised to pursue their passion

Nigerian youths have been advised to pursue their their passion rather than money or immediate gains. This was the consensus opinion of panelists at Ecobank Nigeria special advocacy programme to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day in Lagos. The panelists included, Adeoluwa Enioluwa, a Writer and Public Speaker; Ozinna Anumudu, expert in Fashion and Branding; Jemima Osunde, Actress, Model and Presenter; Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), Comedian and Actor; Bankole Williams, Consultant, Career Coach and Hadiza Blell (Di’Ja) Singer & Songwriter. At the virtual event, the panelists were given the opportunity to share their life experiences on career choices, creative talents and skills, as well as their individual salient attributes that prepared them for the challenges of life.

United Capital forecasts N430/$1 official rate by year-end

Prediction Analysts expect further naira adjustment by CBN     T he enormous pressure that the naira came under in the first half of 2020 due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic and the slump in oil prices may not ease in the second half of the year and could lead to the Central […]
Customs to enforce use of logbook from July

Nigeria Customs Service (CCS) has said that it has become mandatory for importers to produce logbook and other clearance documents for used motor vehicles shipped into the country from July, 2021.   In a circular dated April 23, 2021, and signed by the Deputy Comptroller General (Tariff &Trade), Talatu Isah, vehicles importers had been given […]
FMDQ reports N19.55trn turnover in March

Turnover in the fixed income markets for the month ended March 31, 2021, was N19.55 trillion, representing a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 10.20 per cent (N1.81 trillon) and a year-on-year (YoY) decrease of 32.54 per cent (N9.43 trillion). Foreign exchange (FX) and OMO bill transactions were the highest contributors to the FIC markets in March […]

