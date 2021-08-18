Nigerian youths advised to pursue their passion

Nigerian youths have been advised to pursue their their passion rather than money or immediate gains. This was the consensus opinion of panelists at Ecobank Nigeria special advocacy programme to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day in Lagos. The panelists included, Adeoluwa Enioluwa, a Writer and Public Speaker; Ozinna Anumudu, expert in Fashion and Branding; Jemima Osunde, Actress, Model and Presenter; Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), Comedian and Actor; Bankole Williams, Consultant, Career Coach and Hadiza Blell (Di’Ja) Singer & Songwriter. At the virtual event, the panelists were given the opportunity to share their life experiences on career choices, creative talents and skills, as well as their individual salient attributes that prepared them for the challenges of life.
