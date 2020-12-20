Nigerian youths are most defrauded –Archbishop

The General Overseer of Family Restoration Ministries (International Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Churches) and convener of the Network of Christian Kings of Nigeria, Supreme Archbishop Emmanuel Olusegun Ojo Powerson, is not pleased with the plight of Nigerian youths. He laments that the youths are the mist defrauded set of Nigerians, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU. Excerpts

How did you come about Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Ministries?

There is this thing about royalty that I always dream about since I was a child. I had a nickname: ‘Obalola’ meaning ‘Future King’. In 1982 precisely, some superiors in ministry were going somewhere and two kings were travelling in car. We were coming to Ibadan from Osun State.

As those kings passed through, they started speaking negative words over them. They were actually raining curses on the kings. I became so infuriated, maybe because am from a royal family. I was thinking within me that what is basis for the curses because those kings didn’t offend them. I told myself that I hope somebody is praying for those kings.

Honestly, I was crying because I was imagining what the kings could have done to them to deserve such. But something unique happened when I got home. When we got to Olugbode at Odo Ona in Ibadan, where my spiritual father was, I slept off, out of anger.

The first thing I saw in my dream was that I saw myself in the company of kings and I started rebuking it. In the dream, I was preaching to those kings and I was telling them that they have much enemy that preachers are against them; their citizens are against them; the government is against them; witches are against them; and that this is a terrible life to live. So they need Jesus that was my message in that dream.

When I went to America, it became a barrage of dreams. I always saw myself as a king but preaching also, I asked my dad: “Why don’t you want royalty?” He replied: “Ilesanmi dun ju Oye lo”, and I started greeting my dad ‘kabiyesi o’.

But one day, my dad said to me: “Don’t I know am giving him my own salutation?” I told him “no” that I am contented with the one I already have. The day I was consecrated as a Bishop, which was October 27, 1986, I had the dream again that I became a king until 2002,

I was invited to Ile-Ife and the invitation for me was to hold a crusade. I was in fasting in a place called Blue Mountain, Pennsylvania and the Lord said to me: “This Nigeria that you’re going, go after monarchs and bring them to me, maybe that’s going to relieve me of being a king.

Maybe People heard a rumour that Oni Olubuse the second became a Christian that was how it happened. I went there to minister to him but what amazed me was that the man had a dream that I was coming and when he was telling us, the very cloth I had on was what he saw.

“And God told him whatever I say he should listen and am going to be his friend. On getting to Ile-Ife, the moment he saw me he said you’re a Yoruba man and I said am not. I told him am a black American. “He said I have seen you in my dream and he sent for his secretary.

He told her to go and bring the note about the preacher from America. He said whatever I want to say he is all ears, so I started preaching the gospel to the Oni, and he said something that the day he entered Ile-Ife as a king he came with a staff of office which was a cross.

“When I ministered to him, it was an oxymoron that a king will kneel down and pray and also asked me to touch his head. He sent for his wife, Olori Monisola, who happens to be a preacher herself.

They all gave their lives to Christ and that struck my mind that this is easy. “But when I was starting the church initially, God said to me, Rev. 1:6, he said ‘I want to find them that are reagents and bring them to me so that he can make king and priest out of them. I will make my house a house whereby people will be restored into royalty in the presence of God’.

“But I didn’t know it was a setup for me to go after kings in the natural. The name of the ministry was given to me by the Holy Spirit. “He said: ‘Call the name of your church Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration’.

As a youth pastor, what do you think can be done to change the orientation of frustrated youths in Nigeria?

Nigeria youths love God. Go to any church, hardly will you see choristers that are elders. The only thing we can do to change their orientation is to hold on to the hands of God even though it tarries it shall still come to pass.

“I think exercising and showing them unusual love no matter our age and having that understanding that they will fornicate; they will try to smoke; and we have understanding and love them in spite of their weaknesses that will start changing their orientation. “You can’t change somebody you can’t relate with.

To change them, we have to understand their circumstances especially the youths in Nigeria. “Nigeria youths are the most defrauded youths in all parts of the world. They were born into a life style of fraud. Hear me, the church defrauded them; the government defrauded them; culture defrauded them; the family set-up defrauded them. Why? Because we never allow them to maximise their potentials. What we always do is criticize them.

“When we are preaching in the church, we are preaching to the elders. We are not always preaching to the youths, check the church services.

“We don’t bring it to their generation. Am talking about the story of 1940, what do they know about the story of 1940? It’s irrelevant in their generation. You can see the disparity between the two generations.

“We are not allowing them to function based on their generation. We are actually forcing our generation’s mentality down their throats. May God have mercy on this nation.

“Our leaders are wicked. All of them were once youth and most of them have eaten the pleasure of this country. “How do I mean by saying that? Do you know in those days, there was a bike called Chopper and one of my classmates called Ade bought a Suzuki 80 machine for N80.00!

“Give a youngster N80.00 now, what will they be able to with it? We have defrauded them and yet you asked them to go to school and they went only for you to silence them.

