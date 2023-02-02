Business

Nigerian youths develop web-based crypto payment platform

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

A group of Nigerian tech savvy youths have developed a web-based crypto platform to facilitate seamless and borderless means of accepting cryptocurrency payment globally. Known as Coinazer, the Web 3.0 crypto platform was developed out of the curiosity of a young Nigerian tech savvy youth to solve a payment problem. Announcing the launch of the platform, the founder, a crypto enthusiast, Johnpaul Achigonye, said the cryptocurrency solution platform was a product of necessity, saying “it sounds funny how Coinazer came to existence.” “I was at my uncle’s shop at Ikeja Market popularly known as Computer Village attending to one of his customers who came to buy mobile gadgets. After raising an invoice for payment, he asked – “do you accept crypto as a means of payment? I said no.” He added: “At that very moment the customer left. It dawned on me that there is a seamless solution Africa and the world as a whole needed.”

He disclosed that Coinazer was founded by four young and innovative Nigerians including Johnpaul Achigonye (Founder), Ikenna Garry (Co- Founder), Malachi Chidera (Co-Founder),and Nnaji Joshua (Co-Founder). He described his team as young Nigerians with enthusiasm and expertise poised in the tech generation to build the crypto solutions that African and the world needs in the new era of currency. Achigonye explained that Coinazer offered unlimited services, urging the crypto community to embrace it and be part of their journey to transformation. He stated that Coinazer now offered Crypto Payment Gateway, Peer 2 Peer Trading, Swap Farming, Exchange, Mining Investment, Conversion of Crypto Assets to Cash, Easy-to-integrate Payment Link, as well as a structured API documentation for developers. He said: “We offer a noncustodial service (we do not hold or store your assets/ funds in any way) and allow limitless transactions. Currently, we support more than 20 crypto assets, running on 18 different blockchain networks and offering low transaction fees.” He also said the business strategy of his team was based on the six pillars of Integrity, Intelligence, Reliability, Excellent Service, Accessibility and Commitment to success.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NAHCO Aviance hires director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance) has appointed Prof. Enyinna Okpara as a non-executive director.   The Company Secretary, Mr Bello Abdullahi of Dikko & Mahmoud Solicitors, said in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) that Okpara’s appointment came after ratification at the firm’s 40th Annual General Meeting held on July 30. […]
Business

NSE begins week negative with N13bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative following investors’ low sentiments. The market breadth, however, closed positive with 16 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.41 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 25,582.23 index points as against 25,605.64 recorded the previous […]
Business

NPLs: MPC members stress need for continued vigilance

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have urged the apex bank to remain vigilant over the level of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the financial sector. The MPC members, who stated this in their personal statements at the committee’s last meeting, noted that although the current NPLs ratio in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica