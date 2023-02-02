Nigerian youths develop web-based crypto payment platform

A group of Nigerian tech savvy youths have developed a web-based crypto platform to facilitate seamless and borderless means of accepting cryptocurrency payment globally. Known as Coinazer, the Web 3.0 crypto platform was developed out of the curiosity of a young Nigerian tech savvy youth to solve a payment problem. Announcing the launch of the platform, the founder, a crypto enthusiast, Johnpaul Achigonye, said the cryptocurrency solution platform was a product of necessity, saying “it sounds funny how Coinazer came to existence.” “I was at my uncle’s shop at Ikeja Market popularly known as Computer Village attending to one of his customers who came to buy mobile gadgets. After raising an invoice for payment, he asked – “do you accept crypto as a means of payment? I said no.” He added: “At that very moment the customer left. It dawned on me that there is a seamless solution Africa and the world as a whole needed.”

He disclosed that Coinazer was founded by four young and innovative Nigerians including Johnpaul Achigonye (Founder), Ikenna Garry (Co- Founder), Malachi Chidera (Co-Founder),and Nnaji Joshua (Co-Founder). He described his team as young Nigerians with enthusiasm and expertise poised in the tech generation to build the crypto solutions that African and the world needs in the new era of currency. Achigonye explained that Coinazer offered unlimited services, urging the crypto community to embrace it and be part of their journey to transformation. He stated that Coinazer now offered Crypto Payment Gateway, Peer 2 Peer Trading, Swap Farming, Exchange, Mining Investment, Conversion of Crypto Assets to Cash, Easy-to-integrate Payment Link, as well as a structured API documentation for developers. He said: “We offer a noncustodial service (we do not hold or store your assets/ funds in any way) and allow limitless transactions. Currently, we support more than 20 crypto assets, running on 18 different blockchain networks and offering low transaction fees.” He also said the business strategy of his team was based on the six pillars of Integrity, Intelligence, Reliability, Excellent Service, Accessibility and Commitment to success.

