Nigerian Youths: Let your tomorrow begin from 2023

It is often said that one should not expect a different result from repeating the same action. Nigerians, and particularly Nigerian youths, are yet to come to grips with this trite aphorism, hence the continued expectation of good leadership from a cult of gerontocrats who are responsible for leadership failure and the system decay we have in present day Nigeria. For over six decades of Nigeria’s political independence, the same set of political actors have been ruling Nigeria; and they want to continue even beyond 2023. For sixty-three years, Nigerian youths have been mere spectators or, at most, ladders for gerontocrats, in the Nigerian power or leadership game. Oftentimes, these ancestral power players cajole Nigerian youths with the impotent refrains like: “Youths are the leaders of tomorrow”.

In Nigeria, “tomorrow” is an everreceding time which never comes. The Nigerian gerontocracy is not just totally disadvantageous to the Nigerian society; the worst thing about it is that it is unrepentantly predatory to the careers and destinies of Nigerian youths. For instance, at a time when Nigeria’s population was dominated by youths whose vibrancy and intelligence gained global recognition, Nigeria did not consider them fit for meaningful leadership positions.

Rather, the military manipulated the polity in such a way that two retired military generals who were former Nigerian heads of state were recycled as civilian presidents in Nigeria. And by 2023 when Nigeria’s Fourth Republic would be 24 years old, two retired Nigerian former military heads of state would have ruled Nigeria for sixteen years!

A critical examination of the respective scorecards of the two men reveal that they superintended the monumental decay and subsequent collapse of the Nigerian system, progressive growth of corruption and geometric rise of Nigeria’s debt profile.

In specific terms, it is under Nigeria’s gerontocracy that the collapse of the system of education began and got to the point where public primary and secondary schools have become so decrepit that economically viable well-meaning parents including public officers like state commissioners of education, local education secretaries, education supervisors and even principals and headmasters who superintendent over those schools do not enrol their children or wards in public schools. Public universities in Nigeria have been reduced to glorified secondary schools with epileptic educational calendar.

Lectures have not been going on in Nigerian universities for a greater part of this year, 2022, due to industrial actions by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has been demanding better funding of the Nigerian education sector since 2002. Like the primary and secondary segments of the education sector, preference of private universities to public universities is rife notwithstanding the costly fee regime in private universities. Beyond the mountainous problems of accessing education, Nigerian youths have no access to job opportunities due to the classical unemployment rate in Nigeria. Epileptic power supply and other social amenities, growing insecurity, poor healthcare delivery and absence of social security all combine to make life unbearable for our leaders of tomorrow.

Hence, they leave Nigeria, their country in which their elders have denied them opportunities of meaningful life, in droves through the sea, desert and deadly forests in search of greener pastures across the globe. The Special Anti-robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force equally joined forces to compound the misery of Nigerian youths through extra-judicial killings, harassments and unbridled fundamental rights abuses.

Pushed to the walls on all fronts, Nigerian youths in 2020 revolted in what became known as the #End SARS protest which held the nation to a standstill and forced the Nigerian gerontocracy to a temporary backtrack on its anti-youth disposition. Apart from the seeming abatement of police brutality, no other thing has significantly changed under the inert Nigerian gerontocracy.

Nigeria’s posterity has been perpetually mortgaged on the altar of foreign loans while Nigerian universities are under locks due to ASUU strike. In the reckoning of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, the impending turbulent APC Convention as well as the 2023 general elections deserve superior attention far and above the educational careers of Nigerian youths. Some of the major actors in the Nigerian gerontocracy like former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar challenged the Nigerian youths to the presidential contest while others like Senator Bola Tinubu and his apologists trivialize leadership as so simple that it does not require physical fitness.

Nigerian youths whose destinies have become the traditional casualties of the insensitive agelong gerontocracy in Nigeria are hereby urged to democratically reinvent the spirit of #End SARS by test-running the “Not too young to run” mantra in the 2023 general elections.

With the new Electoral Act, this is the surest way to infuse youthful vision into the Nigerian system and make Nigeria work. It is doubtful if a young Nigerian president will sit down and watch universities closed for months, industries relocate from the country with needed job opportunities, the healthcare system rendered comatose and security challenges soar without doing anything. In Nigeria, youths have been leaders of a never- coming tomorrow all along. Nigerian youths should make their tomorrow begin in 2023.

