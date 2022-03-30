News

Nigerian youths worst hit by bad governance – PDP stalwart

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Nwite, yesterday decried the effects of bad governance on Nigerian youths, saying they were hugely targeted by the government’s misguided policies. He noted that a situation where youths spend time and resources to pass through schools and graduate to start roaming the streets without jobs was debasing as it was dehumanising. Nwite, who is also aspiring to represent Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State at the House of Representatives, called on the youth to arm themselves with valid PVCs and prepare to enthrone competent leaders who would create the needed socio-economic climate in the country in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos lawmaker recants, says I didn’t keep palliatives for birthday

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…as Ayangbure, others push for youth empowerment In a bid to reshape the socio-economic life of Ikorodu area of Lagos State, stakeholders in the town yesterday pushed for improved public utilities and infrastructure in the 2021 appropriation bill of the state. This is as the Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. […]
News

Ukraine tensions: Russia to begin military drills with Belarus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russia and Belarus are due to start 10 days of joint military drills as concerns rise over the buildup of Russian forces on Ukraine’s borders. Nato says the joint drills mark Russia’s biggest deployment to ex-Soviet Belarus since the Cold War, reports the BBC. The White House called the drills an “escalatory” action in […]
News

Hoodlums attack Customs Command, injure officers, set office on fire

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hoodlums, masquerading as #EndSARS protesters, attacked the Kwara State Command warehouse of the Nigerian Customs Service in Ilorin on Saturday with the intention of looting. In a resistance put up by Customs Officers on duty, 24 of the motorcycles and a tricycle that conveyed the looters to the facility were seized. The hoodlums, however, succeeded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica