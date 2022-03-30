Nigerian youths worst hit by bad governance – PDP stalwart

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Nwite, yesterday decried the effects of bad governance on Nigerian youths, saying they were hugely targeted by the government’s misguided policies. He noted that a situation where youths spend time and resources to pass through schools and graduate to start roaming the streets without jobs was debasing as it was dehumanising. Nwite, who is also aspiring to represent Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State at the House of Representatives, called on the youth to arm themselves with valid PVCs and prepare to enthrone competent leaders who would create the needed socio-economic climate in the country in 2023.

