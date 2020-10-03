Nigerian@60: Inter-Faith clerics end special prayers, worship at Abuja

…. declare years of prosperity ahead

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP), on Friday, prophesied years of prosperity ahead for Nigeria at the end of its special thanksgiving, praise and prayer session to mark the country’s diamomd jubilee.

At the colourful event held at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, the clerics celebrated the nation’s 60th independence anniversary in grand style, declaring an open heaven upon Nigeria.

In his address, NIFROP’s chairman, Bishop Sunday Garuba expressed gratitude to God for the journey so far and the future ahead.

Quoting from Ecclesiastes 9:11, he said the race is not to the swift but unto whom the lord showeth mercy.

According to the preacher, it is no coincidence that President Muhammadu Buhari is at the helm of affairs at this crucial period in the country’s history.

Bishop Garuba, however, declared that all those that rise against Nigeria in the form of Boko Haram, armed banditry, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities shall be exposed and put to shame.

He further called on all Nigerians to continue to preach the message of peace while extending support to President Buhari.

Read full address below:

Nigeria is in the hands of God, and no force can bring it down.

I bring Calvary greetings to you all my beloved in Christ. Nigeria is now 60 and indeed a cause to return all the thanks and adoration to the Host of Heaven for the journey so far. I must tell you all that I am elated and filled with the joy of the Lord, which has been our source of strength in the journey so far in the life of Nigeria.

Just as we are gathered in thanksgiving, praise and worship, the angels have indeed opened the flood gates of heaven to let it rain on Nigeria in fulfilment of the promises of God concerning Nigeria.

It is indeed not a coincidence that Nigeria has lived to see 60 years post-independence. For the bible tells us in the book of Ecclesiastes 9:11 that “I have seen something else under the sun: The race is not to the swift or the battle to the strong, nor does food come to the wise or wealth to the brilliant or favour to the learned; but time and chance happen to them all.”

God abounding grace upon Nigeria has seen us this far and let no man or woman take credit because all praises and adoration are for the Most High God; He made heaven and earth, the sea, and everything in them. He keeps every promise forever.

My dear beloved, the significance of the number 60 in the bible occurred several times; for example, as the age of Isaac when Jacob and Esau were born, and the number of warriors escorting King Solomon.

It is therefore not surprising that God in His infinite mercies so destined that President Muhammadu Buhari would be at the helm of affairs in Nigeria as we celebrate our 60th anniversary.

The promises of God towards Nigeria are Yes and Amen. When God makes a promise to his people, it will come to pass. What is a promise? A promise is a covenant or declaration that one will do exactly what they say or something will happen just as pledged.

“And God heard their groaning, and God remembered his covenant with Abraham, with Isaac, and with Jacob., God saw the people of Israel—and God knew.” (Exodus 2:24-25).

My dear beloved brothers and sisters, the message God has for us in the 60th independence anniversary is straightforward and can be seen in the book of Isaiah 40:31 “But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.”

Standing on the authority of God I hereby declare that all those that rise against Nigeria in the form of Boko Haram, armed banditry, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities shall be exposed and put to shame in Jesus Name.

On this occasion of our 60th anniversary, I have been instructed by God to tell us that all our challenges are over because He has indeed heard our cries and He has come to our mercy and given us a place of rest.

In the book of Nahum 1:9, the bible tells us that “Whatever they plot against the LORD He will bring to an end; trouble will not come a second time. I say therefore that Boko Haram shall not come a second time. Kidnappers and Armed Banditry shall not rise a second time in Nigeria. Militant groups shall not rise a second time.

My dear brothers and sisters, as we render our thanksgiving to God for His faithfulness towards Nigeria, it is indeed a season for us to preach the message to togetherness as this is the only way forward. The bible tells us in the book of Genesis 11:6 that “The Lord said, “Behold, they are one people, and they all have the same language. And this is what they began to do, and now nothing which they purpose to do will be impossible for them.”

We must continue to preach the message of togetherness. The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace has indeed exemplified this in our composition and various programmes where our Christian and Muslim brothers and sisters have come under one roof and one voice to pray for God intervention in the affairs of Nigeria.

My brothers and sisters, God, has indeed proved Himself faithful to us, and we are eternally grateful. For Allah says in Surah Al-Hujurat, verse 10: “The believers are nothing but brothers, so make settlement between your brothers. And fear Allah that you may receive mercy”.

Unity gives power, strength, and courage in any particular community or group, and it becomes so much difficult for the external sources to crush, break or harm any individual from the united community. Unity is the greatest blessing of Almighty Allah and the major element of success in every aspect of life.

Allah says in Surah Ali-Imran, verse 103: “And hold firmly to the rope of Allah all together and do not become divided. And remember the favour of Allah upon you – when you were enemies, and He brought your hearts together, and you became, by His favour, brothers. And you were on the edge of a pit of the Fire, and He saved you from it. Thus Allah does make clear to you His verses that you may be guided.”

My dear brothers and sisters, even as we celebrate, we are duty-bound to continue to preach the message of peace across the nook and crannies of Nigeria. We must see in ourselves our similarities rather than the things that divide us as this is the only way forward for us as a people and as a country.

On this occasion of our 60th anniversary, I am calling on all Nigerians to jettison their old ways and give our dear and anointed president the needed support as he pilots the affairs of our great country. We all know that God has indeed blessed us with a president that is leading the nation with sincerity of heart and purpose. It consequently behoves on all to continue to render that invaluable support to him as we march towards greatness.

The commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards Nigeria is unprecedented, and this much we must never take for granted.

My dear brothers and sisters, I say, therefore that if God be for us who can be against us. No one. I thank you all for your perseverance and God helping we shall dwell in unity in Nigeria in Jesus Name.

May God continue to bless and uplift Nigeria in Jesus Name.

Thank you all, and God bless.

I remain yours in the vineyard.

