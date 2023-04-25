Nigerians’ access to quality, affordable automobile boosted

Nigerian automotive technology company Autochek has acquired a majority stake in AutoTager, an Egyptian automotive technology company that makes it easier to find and buy cars.

Autochek is moving to deepen its presence in North Africa and the acquisition is meant to support the company’s ongoing growth. AutoTager is a venture backed startup that is removing the friction from the car buying and selling process in Egypt, enabling easier access to vetted vehicles and financing for consumers, and connecting dealers with serious buyers and technology solutions to improve their operations. The company was founded in 2021 by Amr Rezk, a serial entrepreneur that has founded and co-founded multiple suc- cessful companies, including Fundseer, a leading private equity GP/LP coordination platform. Amr has deep experience operating in and invest- ing in various geographies across Africa and the Middle East, with a track record of building and sustaining high growth enterprises.

Prior to becoming an entrepreneur, Amr worked with several large institutions including Goldman Sachs, EFG-Hermes and the Qatar Investment Authority where he led the Private Equity and Venture Capital Funds Investments Team. He has an academic background as an economist and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

A report by Africa Busi- ness Communities said the acquisition represented Autochek’s entry into Egypt, which is Africa’s second largest economy and the continent’s second largest automotive market. The country’s strategic geo- graphical position, skilled work- force, large domestic market and the successful reforms undertak- en by the country’s government in recent years has enabled dy- namic growth and made it one of the largest recipients of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Africa over the past decade. This acquisition also repre- sents the third for Autochek in less than a year and the sixth in under two years, reflecting its emergence as the leading Pan- African automotive technology company. The company now has active operations in 9 countries across East, West and North Africa, with a partner-led footprint of more than 2,000 dealers and workshop locations.

This unrivalled footprint enables unparalleled insights into vehicle-re- lated transactions and positions Autochek and its subsidiaries to deliver effective solutions for the needs of a wide range of stake- holders in Africa’s automotive ecosystem. Commenting on the acqui- sition, Olajide Adamolekun, Group CFO and co-founder of Autochek, said: “Amr’s back- ground and track record is as impressive as it gets and I am delighted to have him on board. His experience will be invaluable as we enter the Egyptian market and continue on our mission to improve the automotive finance value proposition on the continent and catalyse more growth across the automotive ecosystem. There are many parallels between Autochek and AutoTager, and we are looking forward to building on these parallels to deliver more growth and success in the months and years to come.”