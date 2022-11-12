News

Nigerians are suffering, they deserve better in 2023 – Revd Fagbemi

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owo, Revd Stephen Fagbemi, Saturday, stated that Nigerians are now poorer and going through a lot.

According to the Bishop, ahead of the 2023 polls, politicians should begin their campaigns tours in hospitals and schools in order know the state of the country’s health and education facilities.

Revd Fagbemi stated this at the Saint Andrews Anglican Church during the funeral service of the late mother of Governor Okuwarotimi Akeredolu.

While stressing that God has placed Asiwaju BolaTinubu, the APC presidential candidate where he is going to make a difference, Fagbemi in his sermon said: “Go to hospitals and schools and see what Nigeria is like. I encourage you to go to FMC here in Owo to campaign and see what the future holds.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

