Nigerians are tired of politics of deceit –Okonkwo

Uche Okonkwo is the Labour Party candidate for Idemili North/South federal constituency of Anambra State. In this interview with ONAH ONAH, he speaks on his vision for the people of his constituency and the state

Why do you think you can fit into the present Nigerian political culture having been born and brought up outside Nigeria?

Well you may not be hundred per cent correct because I am a Nigerian, a native of Anambra State and Ojoto is my town. More so, l had been in active politics since 2019 in this state and politics runs in my blood. Don’t forget that my father is Senator Annie Okonkwo, who has served this country and Anambra State in various capacities. In 2019, I contested for the Idemili North and South state constituency election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). That was a beautiful outing and a good experience.

Why do you think Labour Party is the platform to take you to the National As-sembly?

In this political dispensation in Nigeria, it is no longer business as usual. The youth of Nigeria have woken with one voice and they are demanding to take back Nigeria. This time, it is a serious political business and no sane Nigeria would want this country to continue the way it is going. It is no longer important to remind the youth that their future now lies in their hands.

That is the gap the Labour Party has come to fill. It is a big political vacuum created by cabals in the Nigerian politics, some of whom have been in the Nigerian political scene since independence without any positive change to better the lots of the citizens of this country. It is not important also to mention names of those who have been recycled in Nigerian politics over time without corresponding impacts on the socio-economic and political lives of Nigerias. Every Nigerian both at home and in the Diaspora is tired of this political gimmick shrouded in deceit, ethnic bias and religious bigotry.

Labour Party from all indications is not very much popular in Anambra State and the common assumption is that some of the candidates of the party joined it because a former governor of the state. Mr. Peter Obi is the presidential flag bearer and they want to ride on his back to actualize their political dream. What is your take on that?

My take on that is that we have a saleable candidate, who every Nigerian is beckoning on to come and rescue this country which by every indices has completely collapsed. However, Obi from his wealth of experience and prudent manage of resources and intellect has proved beyond any doubt that he has what it takes to fix back the country and would want a new generation of technocrats, made up of best brains to return Nigeria to be part of her development and economic stability. Obi has been adjudged as the best man to do the job by the best world standard evaluation system.

So, we are proud to associate with him and his likes all over Nigeria and across the globe. Therefore, I want to use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians and particularly the youths not to allow this country to be plunged into catastrophe again by overzealous politicians who have a negative agenda.

As a young man with vision and mission for a better Nigeria, what would be your contract with Nigerian and your constituents if elected to represent them at the Green Chamber come 2023?

While addressing my people during the public presentation of Labour Party candidates for the national and state Assembly elections, l made it clear to them that our people have been undermined, under-utilised and shortchanged across board. No employment, no provision of healthcare services, insecurity everywhere, disobedient to law and order with impunity and reckless abandon, oppression by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led governments.

