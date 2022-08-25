News

Nigerians Awarded EU’s Postgraduate Scholarship Quadruple in 3 years –Envoy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

European Union’s Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Samuela Isopi, has said the number of Nigerian students awarded postgraduate scholarships under the Erasmus+ programme have quadrupled since 2019, compared to previous years. Isopi spoke yesterday in Abuja, at a Study In Europe Fair and Pre-Departure Orientation event organised for the over 200 Nigerians awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study in the best European universities. She also disclosed that Nigeria moved from 6th position to 2nd next to Pakistan, in the ranking of countries benefiting from the programme. According to her, this year’s awardees of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Scholarships selected by a consortium of top European universities, would have the opportunity to visit up to six countries across Europe during their period of stay, adding that the programme was aimed at connecting and uniting young people across the globe.

 

Our Reporters

