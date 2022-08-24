Education

Nigerians awarded EU’s postgraduate scholarship quadrupled in 3 years -Envoy

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

European Union’s Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Samuela Isopi, has said the number of Nigerian students awarded postgraduate scholarships under the Erasmus+ programme has quadrupled since 2019, compared to previous years.

Isopi, who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at a Study in Europe Fair and Pre-Departure Orientation event organised for the over 200 Nigerians awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study in the best European universities, also disclosed that Nigeria moved from 6th position to 2nd next to Pakistan, in the ranking of countries benefiting from the programme.

According to her, this year’s awardees of the Erasmus Mundus Joint Masters Scholarships selected by a consortium of top European universities, would have the opportunity to visit up to six countries across Europe during their period of stay, adding that the programme was aimed at connecting and uniting young people across the globe.

She said: “This is a master postgraduate master degree programme that will run for 12 or 24 months, Nigerian awardees will go to 75 different universities in 20 different countries across Europe, including 18 European Union member states. During that period, they will have the opportunity to visit up to six countries across Europe.

“In three years since 2019, Nigeria has been able to quadruple the number of students participating in the program. Moving from the sixth to the second position right behind Pakistan. Nigerian awardees were just 44 in 2019 then the number increased to 93 in 2020 to 133 last year to reach the record number of over 200 this year.

“This makes us very proud and you have to be very proud. We know that it’s not enough because the potential of Nigeria is really very high and that’s why we want to work together with you and with the federal government for these numbers to keep growing in the next few years.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

FG releases 2022 Common Entrance examination results

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has released the 2022 results of the National Common Entrance Examination (NECO), which was held on May 7, 2022, to secure admission into Federal Government Colleges also known as Unity Schools.Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the disclosure known on Monday in Abuja, said an indigene of Sokoto State, Ajidapa […]
Education

Kwara communities laud governor over school

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Members of Agindigbi/ Onila communities in Kwara State have lauded the state government over the construction of three classrooms each at Nomadic LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Agindigbi, and St. Luke LGEA Primary School, Onila, near Agbamu in Irepodun Local Government Area.   The state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, was said to have earlier refunded the […]
Education

Kebbi partners CSOs, traditional institution to reduce out-of-school children figure

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Worried by the rising figure of out-of-school children. Kebbi State Government has partnered civil society organisations (CSOs) and the Emirate Development Associations to reduce the number of children out of school in the state. The Chairman of Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Kahalid Mohammed, who disclosed this while addressing the participants at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica