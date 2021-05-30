News

Nigerian’s bad medical habits, cause of sudden death –Nurse

A united Kingdomtrained nurse and Co – founder Shikem Foundation, Fauziyah Usman Adeyemi has attributed sudden deaths among Nigerians to their non-challant attitudes to regular medical checkups.

 

Adeyemi, who is also a political leader made this known during the Shikem Foundation Medical Screening/ prescription exercise held at the Arabic Training Center, Agege, Lagos. She said that the cause of deaths among young Nigerians calls for concern and it is time for them to take medical routine checkup seriously.

 

She said: “Nigerians have a bad habit when it comes to medical routine checks. They wait until something is wrong before they visit a doctor. Here at the center were we are doing medical screening, a woman had a blood pressure of over 250 and her blood sugar is high as well.

 

The woman is practically a walking coma patient. “Some even casually say they stopped taking their medication some time back. Please, do not stop taking  your medication without doctor’s advice. “Here in Nigeria, people often look after their cars than their body. Rather than buy vitamins to help their body, they will buy engine oil for their car.

 

“It is very important to take medical routine checks seriously. It is not only cars that need servicing, our body needs checkups too. Check your blood pressure, sugar level and cholesterol level too. Watch what you are eating.

 

A lot of young people are dying these days because most of them don’t know they are hypertensive.

Everything is not witchcraft attack. Don’t wait until you are sick to go to the doctor.

 

Try to do a total check up every month.” Also, she said that the medical checkup and prescription exercise was organised to cater for people at the grassroot. Some of the tests conducted for people present at the 5th edition were, COVID-19 tests, Blood pressure test, Blood sugar test, cholesterol level and Tuberculosis. Usman Adeyemi armed herself and her team with the right prescription drugs that can help the ones in dire need at the center.

