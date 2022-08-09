Sports

Nigerians can rule global athletics, says Abuja Marathon’s MD

The Managing Director of Abuja International Marathon, Zsuzsanna Ogunmiloyo, who was in Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games to support the Team Nigeria contingent, over the weekend posited that Nigeria has what it takes to dominate athletics at the global level with a well-structured elite athlete development programme.

 

In a statement signed by Abuja International Marathon (AIM) Race Director, Olukayode Thomas, who also heads the Media and Publicity, Ogunmiloyo also commends Sports Minister Sunday Dare for prioritizing athletes’ welfare. Ogunmiloyo, who moved from venue to venue, spent quality time with weightlifters and their coaches.

 

Her major takeaway is that Team Nigeria can dominate the sprints, quarter-mile, jumps, relays, hurdles and other events because the Caribbean countries and Americans that dominate those events today share similar traits with Southern Nigerians, while East Africans that dominate the middle, long distances and marathon share similar traits with Northern Nigerians.

 

“I believe that with a properly funded and well-monitored elite athlete development programme, Nigeria has what to dominate athletics in the world.’’

 

Using the men and women marathon as examples, Ogunmiloyo said Ugandan Victor Kiplangant’s winning time of 2:10 minutes would have been achieved by a Nigerian if we support Nigerian marathoners.

 

