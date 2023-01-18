Nigerians can’t afford to lose

M ay 29 annually remains a very remarkable and memorable day in the Nigeria’s political history. The said day remains a moment every sane and rational individual or entity domiciled in the country wouldn’t like to miss, because it refreshes the mindset of the good memories of the past.

It’s, however, noteworthy that the interregnum in question can never come to past if elections aren’t aptly conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). It’s only through such national ritual, the overall people can duly elect who to be sworn in by the country’s Chief Judge, particularly in the case of the Presidency.

It’s equally worth noting that the elections that would herald another transition or interregnum in the Nigeria’s leadership sphere are to be held in just a few weeks from now, precisely on Saturday, 25th February 2023, as scheduled by the INEC who has the sole statutory right to conduct the awaited polls as enshrined in the country’s Constitution. As Nigerians in their number swiftly and impatiently ride to the D-day towards making another choice, it’s understandable that a choice can only be made when options are readily available.

Hence, the electorate are meant to choose among many who they believe could effectively and efficiently govern the Nigerian State for the next dispensation. It ought to be extremely noted that this can only be done when they are aware of how best to differentiate the chaff from the grain. This phenomenon is synonymous with those days while in the school when we usually find ourselves in the examination hall and were presented with an ‘Objective’ question paper where each of us was separately expected to make a choice among the given options for the entire numbers ranging from one to fifty, or thereabouts.

Aside institutional exams, virtually on a daily basis, we are all faced with life examination whereby we would be required to decisively make a choice among the available options nature often brings in our dayto- day activity in a particular field of endeavour. It suffices to assert that making a choice is invariably expected of us from time-to-time wherever we may individually find ourselves.

In other words, it’s not solely in the political sphere or during electioneering era we are meant to choose between two or more things or persons, as might be the case. Since we are already well experienced concerning choice making and what it entirely entails, no sane individual ought to be referred to as a novice whenever such a term is mentioned or being debated.

This is the reason we are all seen as experts in any event that concerns elections. In view of the above facts, as we are all variously prepared to make another choice at the polls in a matter of few hours, we do not need anyone to tutor us on the severe consequences that await any person or group that makes a wrong choice in life irrespective of his/its status. One pertinent and key factor to consider when making any choice is the essence of doing so.

We must fully take into cognizance the core reason we are making the choice. So, in summary, you can’t make a choice without telling yourself what you stand to gain from the choice to make among the provided options. The truth of the matter is that, it pays to make a good and sound choice. One who made an apt choice will surely live to enjoy its dividend. Just like someone who intends to settle down, if he/ she ends up making a wrong choice in choosing a life partner, they would definitely live to regret it the rest of their lives. This is why proper thinking is needed when it calls for choice making.

The teeming Nigerians – both home and abroad – are conspicuously here and ready once again to make another choice with a view to choosing who would be in charge of the country’s helm of affairs for the coming four years. It’s boldly enshrined in the Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, as amended, that only those who have attained the age of eighteen are eligible to vote or be voted for.

This implies that only Nigerians from 18 and above are constitutionally allowed to make this long awaited choice. This is so, to enable only those who are mature in mind and otherwise to participate in such a national ritual. Hence, since only adults are permitted to be involved in this choice making, it’s presumed that they already know what they really want. These recognized participants or choice makers, therefore, are required to conduct themselves in such a manner that the outcome of the exercise would be unanimously applauded by all and sundry. They mustn’t display any habit or attitude that’s detrimental to the country’s wellbeing.

Most importantly, as this choice is being made, we are urged to have the interest of the country at heart. Thus, the country’s desire ought to be allowed to override our individual wishes. This would enable us to make a choice that could stand the test of time. So, as it’s obviously time to collectively make another choice, Nigerians are enjoined to do so with a true sense of maturity, so that, they won’t live to regret it. Don’t forget, if Nigerians as a people lose this race, they will surely live to regret it. Think about it!

