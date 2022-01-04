Nigerians defy COVID-19 at Christmas

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , threw caution to the wind during the last Christmas celebrations and had fun without adhering to any of the COVID-19 protocols. REGINA OTOKPA reports

It was a low-key celebration due to the poor economy, poverty, hunger and the threats of insecurity hanging in the atmosphere. Christmas is that time of the year when Christians all over the world come together to celebrate the birth of Christ, the redeemer of mankind. The celebration is normally accompanied with activities aimed at redefining the essence of peace, love, giving, sharing and unity. Children look forward to this period with high expectations of gifts from parents’ family members and friends. It is also an opportunity to hang out at parks, gardens and other recreational centres, with family and friends. Most importantly, most families look forward to a family reunion where love, acceptance and unity are re-established. Broken relationships are mended and rifts are settled to ensure a more peaceful coexistence in the family and amongst close family friends as the case may be. The less privileged, orphans and motherless children are showered with love, gifts and sense of belonging by individuals, families, organisations and the church so they can partake in the celebration without any sort of hitches. The church is not left out as carols are organised to bring out the true essence of Christmas. The churches remind Christians that ‘Agape love ‘ is the master key in the ‘spirit of Christmas’ which has become a sing song in the society. In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it was a low key celebration due to the poor economy, poverty, hunger and the threats of insecurity hanging in the atmosphere. There was a low turnout of residents and fun seekers at recreation parks, Christmas parties and family funfairs compared to previous years. At most of the recreation parks, few families and teenagers were seen celebrating the day with members of their family and friends over food and drinks. It was not a different story at Wonderland Amusement Park which witnessed low patronage of fun seekers at the different games spot for a day as Christmas. Shola Akinjide a fun seeker at Wonderland Amusement Park, said: “I always come here with my siblings during any festive celebration but people are not much this year, it is quite discouraging. I don’t think I will be here tomorrow or on New Year’s Day”. But more worrisome is the fact that only one in a thousand may be seen wearing a face mask at all of the social gatherings witnessed by our correspondent in the FCT. Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), launched its yuletide season campaign themed #CelebrateResponsibly as part of the #TakeResponsibility campaign which began in February 2020. #CelebrateResponsibly focuses specifically on measures Nigerians need to take to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19 during this period. It targets the entertainment industry, transport industry, religious settings, media, security personnel, young people, and the general public to promote adherence to COVID-19 preventive measures during this festive period. This had become necessary following the 500 percent increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks across the country caused by the Delta and Omicron variants. Director General of the NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, had reiterated that the response to COVID-19 requires a whole-ofsociety approach. “Therefore, individuals, families and institutions also need to play their part in protecting each other by ensuring adherence to COVID-19 public health and social measures. “Critically, Nigerians are urged to adhere to recommended measures by NCDC and other public health authorities, as they celebrate Christmas and New Year. Please avoid all nonessential travel within and outside Nigeria to reduce the risk of transmission. “The virus that causes COVID- 19 is more likely to spread in mass gatherings especially when held indoors with full capacity and poor ventilation. “We strongly recommend outdoor events with physical distancing, compulsory use of facemasks, and provision of handwashing facilities or hand sanitisers. Please make use of every opportunity provided to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “The government has made these vaccines available for all eligible citizens and booster doses available for those previously vaccinated. “The Celebrate Responsibly campaign which spans from the Christmas holiday through to the start of the new year, emphasises the responsibility of all Nigerians, the government, private sector, institutions, associations, communities, families and individuals in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.”

