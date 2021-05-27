Nigerians deserve kudos for their philanthropy – Oriyomi

CEO of Swag Omoluabi, a wave-making social-cultural blog, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi believes strongly that philanthropy is not about being wealthy.

Oriyomi, who is also a philanthropist, made the declaration while explaining the principles behind his charity.

“I love giving no matter how small it is; I give out because fingers are not equal and we all need to sustain.”

Speaking further, he said: “I love giving right from the time when I was much younger and I was feeding people on the streets and homeless people.”

The serial entrepreneur also reflected on how a COVID-19 ravaged-2020 impacted his business.

“The year 2020 was a little bit tough due to COVID-19; a lot of the companies I am branding were affected as well,” he said.

Speaking with the benefit of hindsight, he also dwelt on the mistakes young people make after graduating from tertiary institutions. “I did not start saving on time. Saving is very important and that should start immediately after you get admission to a tertiary institution. You need to save for rainy days,” he mused.

On how he funds his philanthropy, he said: “I have to save. When I was working with BCL, one of the construction companies in Lagos, I saved a lot.”

Asked how he would rate Nigerians in regards to giving and assisting the less privileged, the Swag Omoluabi CEO commended the citizen’s sense of charity.

“We are really trying. People are supporting one another,” he said. “Regardless of the current economy, we are still supporting others, that’s the Nigeria we want.”

Oriyomi, who has founded a string of businesses, including his famous blog, Swag Omoluabi, however, frowns at the idea of youths fleeing the country because of tough times.

“Nigeria will be fine one day. If we all leave the country, then who will turn it around?” he said.

He added: “The countries we are running to also had their challenging time in history, it is because the citizens stayed back and tackled the challenges, that is why they exist till today. We can collectively make Nigeria better.”

