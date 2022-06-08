News

Nigerians don’t need medicines if they eat right – NAFDAC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has said that Nigerians would have no need for medicines if they eat right by making healthy food choices from safe, wholesome and nutritious foods.

Adeyeye, who spoke in Abuja yesterday at the NAFDAC celebration of the 4th World Food Safety Day 2022 with the theme; ‘Safer Food, Better Health,’ stressed that eating safe and wholesome food boosts the immunity and improves the body’s natural defences in fighting diseases. While noting that where food was unsafe, nutritional goals could not be achieved, she added that safe food was an essential component of sustainable development and contributes toward improvement of public health, poverty reduction and increased food security.

She said: “The theme Safer Food, Better Health is very relevant to us here in Nigeria as a large proportion of the foods we consume are produced by micro and small scale producers; these include our smallholder farmers, street food vendors, the traditional, open food markets. “These are important players whose activities fall within the informal sector, and they constitute a significant part of our national food supply.” The NAFDAC boss, however, noted with dismay that their activities are of concern regarding safe food practices or lack of it.

She added that these foods were frequently exposed to less than hygienic and sanitary conditions, resulting in contamination and leading to incidences and outbreaks of foodborne diseases, situations that are steadily becoming significant food safety concerns.

 

Our Reporters

