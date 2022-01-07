Nigerians don’t want successor from you – PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to perish the thought of imposing a successor on Nigerians as the people would resist any candidate put forward by him or All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, also said President Buhari appeared confused during the interview, and accused him of presenting false figures and bogus performance claims. PDP disputed the president’s claim that under the PDP-led Federal Government between 1999 and 2014, crude oil sold for an average of $100 per barrel but collapsed to $37 per barrel when he assumed office.

