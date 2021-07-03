Nigerians enjoying our back-to-land policy, Buhari tells ex-Ethiopian’s PM

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians are enjoying his government’s backto- land policy. Buhari said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa while receiving in audience former Prime Minister of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Excellency Ato Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe.

In a release by his spokesman, the president maintained that the focus on agriculture by his government paid-off handsomely insisting that Nigerians were not regretting it. “We needed to go back to the land, as petroleum could no longer sustain the country, particularly with fluctuating prices. Today, we eat what we grow, and we have stopped importation of many food products. There’s no foreign exchange to even waste again. “Agriculture has also helped us to generate employment.

We have embraced technology, and some people are even leaving the offices to go back to the land. And they are not regretting it. That is the feedback we get,” Buhari said. The former prime minister congratulated President Buhari for the achievements Nigeria has attained under him, especially in agriculture, and for successful management of the COVID-19 pandemic. While disclosing that he was in the country on the auspices of Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa, Boshe noted that the organisation was working in 16 countries in Africa, adding that such initiative must start with Nigeria if they want to change anything in Africa.

