Nigerians expended $1bn on medical tourism in 2008 – Finance Minister

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Nigerians expended $1.0 billion on medical tourism in 2008, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has said.

The amount she said went into  seeking treatments in four areas of healthcare namely oncology, cardio-vascular, nephrology and orthopaedic medicine.

The minister spoke in Abuja at a  meeting with the team of Nigerian Ambassador to Egypt and representatives of Saudi-German Hospital (SGH) in Cairo, after a previous meeting with government of Kaduna State on healthcare management and operations, a statement by her Media Assistant, Mallam Tanko Yunusa Abdullahi said.

However, she said the trend had changed with investment in health sector by the Federal Government’s Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

On the state of Nigerian healthcare, Mrs. Ahmed said: “We are compelled to travel outside our shores for healthcare due to the dearth in professional healthcare facilities and management in Nigeria. This means that we have the capacity to pay for quality healthcare anywhere.

“Why can we not bring these facilities to Nigeria, by government introducing deliberate policies backed by funding, to attract similar healthcare service providers to Nigeria.”

She told the team that NSIA on behalf of the Federal Government is investing in these areas through collaboration with the Teaching Hospitals and Federal Medical Centres across the country.

 

