Nigerians express worry over hike in fuel price

Nigerians have reacted to the recent increase in the pump price of fuel by the Federal Government. A cab driver, David Okhidie, said some men could no longer do the job because they couldn’t keep to the agreement they had with the owners of the vehicles they were driving.

He said: “How do they want the poor to survive? We used to take 14 passengers, but now it has been reduced to 10 passengers. “We will have to double our turns just to be able to fill the lapses, excluding our profit. Now that the price of petrol has increased, how can we cope? This suffering is unbearable! The government should do something.” A trader, Peter Ufor, said the fuel hike was affecting him from different angles. He said: “For those of us who are business people, it’s not going to be easy.

Everyone knows that once there’s a fuel hike, the cost of transportation will automatically increase. For example, goods that we buy at N100 will now become N250, if not more. Everything becomes more expensive, coupled with this COVID-19 issue. “People are becoming more wretched! Some organisations cannot function again, while others have dismissed their staff, hereby adding to the unemployment rate.

The poor continue to suffer. Many people cannot afford transportation, but the question is for how long will they trek? “Trekking isn’t the solution, so that’s why I’m pleading with the government to make things fair for the people, at least to start afresh in peace after the challenges of COVID-19.” Mr. Ahmed Oyenawo, working with the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, said the citizens were the ones bearing the brunt of the increment. He said: “During the peak of COVID- 19, you will agree with me that the government regulated the transport sector.

Government instructed that motorists should only convey half of their usual passengers and by so doing; the people went out on their daily businesses. “Although these passengers had to bear the brunt of paying for the vacant seats, created by the COVID-19 guidelines.

They paid for it and had really created a kind of pain for them. Even at the ease of the lockdown, motorists are still collecting the same amount for transport fare. The citizens are the ones bearing the brunt; the citizens are paying for it. Why? Everything remains the same; there is no increase in salaries and everything is skyrocketing. With just N1,000, you cannot get something reasonable for your family to feed. “The government should have regulated the downstream and upstream sector instead of coming out to announce a sudden hike in petroleum.

If they feel they cannot regulate the price, what I think they should do is that they should decentralise it instead of putting everything on the side of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) taking responsibility for it. “They can decentralise it in the sense that they should invite other private sectors to participate in the refinery of crude oil. It shouldn’t be a one man’s show like that of the NNPC. They should make it open so that every other person bringing in petroleum products refine the product and sell at a competitive price. By the time prices are laid down, the citizens will be left with the choice of choosing who to buy petroleum products from.”

