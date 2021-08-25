Nigerians groan as prices of cooking gas, kerosene skyrocket

The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly known as cooking gas, has rapidly increased to a record high of N500 per kilogramme. This was also as kerosene, which used to be N265 has jumped to N305 per litre at NNPC Filling Station in Ojodu, Lagos State. At Akute in Ogun State, kerosene has increased to N335 per litre on the streets.

Thousands, if not millions of Nigerians are worried over the hike in the price of cooking gas. As the economic hardship bites harder, Nigerians are beginning to contemplate using alternatives such as charcoal and firewood.

A resident of Akute, Ogun State, Mrs. Adewunmi Adeyemi, said the increase in the price of cooking gas was alarming. She fretted about the impact it would have on her family and home within the next days, weeks and months. Adeyemi said: “Things are now expensive, including foodstuffs. I’m just wondering how we can keep the home front going with the current prices of foodstuff and cooking gas.”

She appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene since the development had been attributed to the high foreign exchange rate. The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Mr. Bassey Essien, said that many factors could be attributed to the hike.

According to him, there was insufficient availability of gas for domestic consumption. Gas, he said, was the only refined petroleum product produced wholly in the country and exported as a purely finished product.

He said: “Nigeria is a net exporter and importer of gas, with the enormous abundance of gas in the country, only 35 percent of it is available for domestic consumption, while the balance of 65 percent of volume consumed is imported. Even the 35 percent is irregularly supplied.

The supply cannot meet the demand, the interplay of forces of demand supply set in. The price of gas has been on the upward swing for some time now. They are based on the price of marketers, who buy the product from the depots and terminals.

“Early in 2020, a 20meric ton truck of LPG sold for N3.4 million and by December 2020, it had gone up to N5.4 million and N5.6 million in January 2021. As of today, a 20metric ton truck sells for N8 million.

The average cost of a 12.5 kilogramme cylinder of gas sells for about N6, 000 and if the situation persists till December 2021, a 12.5kilogramme cylinder of gas may sell for N10, 000 or more.” He explained that the Nigerian Association of LPG Marketers, had made so much advocacy to draw the attention of the government to address the factors, which were responsible for price surge, “but we are yet to see any move by the government.

Rather than do the needful, the government is re-imposing VAT on imported LPG, which has been on exemption and gazetted since 2018. The re-imposition of the VAT takes a retrogressive application to years back.

So, if importers are made to pay for the VAT element, the associated cost will be passed to the consumers.” Asked if Nigerians should forgo cooking gas for firewood, Essien replied that there were many benefits using cooking gas over firewood.

He said: “The massive cutting of trees for cooking fuel has resulted in deforestation and desert encroachment, taking away farmlands and having massive effects on the climate and the environment. Also, the health implication in cooking with firewood is massive. The convenience of cooking with gas is enormous. It is a clean energy, burns with desired intensity to make cooking timely.

While cooking, the energy emitted can be regulated. It is easy to store gas in cylinders.

The pots are not blackened with soothe to require scrubbing on end which no woman will want to engage in.” A housewife, Mrs. Blessing Adebayo said that she was shocked when she went to refill her 12.5 kilogramme cylinder and heard the new price. She stated that she used to refill it with N4, 500, but now N6, 300. Adebayo said she might return to using her kerosene stove, if the cost of gas remains high.

She begged: “Government should please intervene before the situation gets out of hand.” Mr. Clement John, a bachelor residing in Ogun State, said: “The increase in the price of cooking gas has affected the quantity of food sold to customers by food vendors.

They now sell their food based on the price at which the cooking gas is bought. I now have to spend extra on feeding. I’m tired of the situation in this country.” A cooking gas dealer, Mr. Dapo Oluseye, blamed the situation on the failure of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in handling issues that have to do with Forex.

He argued that the increase in the prices of foodstuffs, transportation electricity tariff, amongst other issues, was because of the high cost of dollars. He said: “Gas was cheaper during the pandemic. The hike in the price started with scarcity of gas last year and has continued till now. There was a 100 percent increase.

As at February 2019, it was sold at N250 per kilogramme to consumers. In fact, as a gas dealer, I was shocked when it increased from N250 to N500, which is the current price now. Gas is an essential commodity which people cannot do without. Gas is still better than any other alternatives.”

When asked if customers are still patronizing him due to the hike, he replied that customers did not have a choice since they use cooking gas daily. He noted that in spite of the increase, he strongly felt that consumers will continue to buy and use gas because it is much easier than the other alternatives.

Oluseye said that he has heard some consumers discussing and contemplating switching to usage of electric cookers. Sadly however, some of them are using prepaid metres, which doesn’t make economic sense when it comes to using electric cookers, said Oluseye. He added: “People cannot even pay their electric bills as there is a high electricity tariff.

Gas is easier and faster. They can even buy only what they can afford, rather than filling up the cylinder. I don’t see firewood as an alternative. It cannot be used in the kitchen and kerosene on the other hand has increased too. Moreover, not everyone has a stove.”

Mrs. Omowunmi Sesan said that the increase in the gas sales was saddening and that she was seriously considering switching to the use of stove, charcoal or firewood. Sesan said: “I must confess that firewood is not good. But it may be the solution for food vendors or else they wouldn’t make profit.”

A food vendor, Mrs. Adelani Boluwatife, said she has stopped using cooking gas due to its increase. She’s now using firewood. “I’m not really bothered with the increase because I can get firewood. That’s the only way I can make profit. Hopefully, when the price of cooking gas reduces, I may return to using it. But for now, I will make do with firewood,” Boluwatife stated.

But while the majority are complaining about the skyrocketing price of cooking gas, Mrs. Zainab Adeniran, who uses a kerosene stove, is complaining about the price of kerosene.

A worker at Niger Summit Oil and Gas, Mr. Sunday Idajili, said he did not know what caused the situation in Nigeria. He recalled that when he first came to Lagos in 2019, a kilogramme of gas was N250, but now it’s N500. He further said: “In 2019, 50 kilogramme of gas was N8, 000, but currently, it’s N20, 000. And there’s still a possibility it will increase further.

We produce gas in Nigeria, but our leaders are not doing a good job of making it easy and affordable for consumers.” Talking about kerosene, Idajili said that he believes that out of 100 percent of Nigerians, only three percent will go back to using kerosene stoves.

He said that gas has many advantages. He said that the government knew the reason for the increase in cooking gas and kerosene, urging that the problem should be tackled decisively, in order to make both affordable for the common masses.

Like this: Like Loading...