News Top Stories

Nigerians have lost faith in N’Assembly on constitutional amendment –Afenifere

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

…tackles FG on restructuring

The Pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday tackled the Federal Government over the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari will not be intimidated on constitution conference and restructuring. Also, the group said the failure of people to submit memoranda for amendment of the Constitution to the National Assembly was because of loss of faith on the lawmaking body by Nigerians.

The Secretary of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said the clamour for secession by different groups in the country was because of the failure of the Federal Government to accede to the demand for restructuring by ethnic nationalities. President Buhari’s spokesman, Mr. Garba Shehu, had said the president would not be blackmailed or intimidated into convening a conference or listen to those agitating for the bifurcation of the country. But Afenifere said it was one of the campaign promises made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to restructure the country and that was the reason for the setting up of the Mallam Nasir el-Rufai committee to restructure the country.

The mainstream Yoruba group faulted the claim that the President would not be pressured to accede to the clamour of Nigerians for restructuring because the current vexed constitution had provided a mechanism for amendment, through the National Assembly, which anyone desirous of change should approach. Pointedly, Ebiseeni said the Southern Leaders, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum and the Northern Elders’ Forum, have all reached a national consensus on the imperative and inevitability of restructuring. His words: “In the face of continuing insecurity and general misery in the land, the President’s response was, as usual, so uninspiring and insensitive that Garba Shehu may be right that no situation could push the President to improve on his government’s lacklustre performance, particularly on the fundamental issue of security of lives and property and the nation’s economy.

“Truth be told, however, Nigerians have looked beyond President Buhari on salvaging what is left of the country. If the people do not bother to submit further Memoranda to the National Assembly, it is because they no longer see the need as the National Assembly cannot be a judge in its own cause, being itself a subject of restructuring. “If the National Assembly has no courage to look into the reports of the 2014 National Conference and of the el-Rufai True Federalism Committee of the ruling party, no such exercise by the National Assembly is worthwhile. “Buhari and his government needs to be reminded that the call for conference of the people to take back their country, even with an elected government and parliament in place, is neither unknown nor new to history.

“India is a federation like Nigeria. Buhari is neither as popular, politically suave, nor as respected as Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru was forced by the people to appoint the States Reorganisation Commission in 1953 which recommendations reorganised Indian states along linguistic groups. “Our small western neighbour, Republic of Benin, under the elected government of President Mathew Kerekou, commissioned a National Conference in 1990 which recommendations birthed a new constitution of the people which has since endured. Those nations are not even threatened with such a level of failure as the Nigerian State is today.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG: Women’s role in nation building enormous

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The federal government through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has described rural women as pillars of the family and the bedrock of small businesses which contributed in no small measure to the economy of the nation.   The Minister made the remark in Yola when she launched […]
News

Military to officers: No room for mutiny, disloyalty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says commitment to nationhood total The Military High Command has warned officers and personnel against acts of disloyalty, reminding them of the oath of allegiance and total loyalty to constituted authority in the country.   While warning against acts that constituted mutiny, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, renewed its mandate “to suppress insurrection and act in […]
News Top Stories

Air Peace sacks 75 pilots, cuts workers’ salaries

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Airline: To survive, some jobs must go   Unions shut Bristow Helicopters   Two weeks after the chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema expressed frustration with the demands of his pilots and threat to shut down the airline, the  management of the carrier, yesterday, sacked over 75 of its pilots.   The airline was, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica