Nigerians in Canada welcome Peter Obi to townhall meeting in Toronto

Nigerians in Canada, under the umbrella of Peter Obi Nigerian-Canadian Interest Group, will be hosting a townhall meeting with the former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential Standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi in Toronto, Ontario on Sunday, August 28, as part of the Good Governance Series identifying the role of Nigeria’s Diaspora in Nigeria’s development.

The PO Nigeria-Canadian Interest group, which is a coalition of 20 socio-political associations in the North American country, in its quest to contribute to the political build-up to the 2023 General elections, will be having discussions with Mr Peter Obi on his plans to revitalize the economic situation, tackle insecurity and upgrade the health sector which is witnessing a massive brain drain of trained professionals from Nigeria.

“Our initiative to have this townhall meeting with the Labour Party presidential candidate is to engage him on the economic plans he has for Nigeria. There is no doubt that Nigeria is a worse position than what was inherited when the incumbent government took over seven years ago and we want to make sure that Mr. Obi gives us a structural method through which he will tackle the insecurity, stabilize the economy, create jobs and revive the healthcare delivery in Nigeria,” said Mr. Vwede Obahor, Chairman of the group.

Obi will be speaking on the topic, Positive Impact of Nigeria’s Diaspora on Our Country’s Growth and Development.”

The townhall meeting will take place at Hilton Toronto Airport Hotel and Suites at 6-11pm Eastern Time.

A breakfast meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 29 at 7am with the August visitor before he departs for Los Angeles, United States.

According to Mr. David Ewaenosa, Communications Director for the event, many Nigerians and friends of Nigeria from all over Canada have expressed interest in attending the meeting.

“We have been working very hard to make sure that we have a very good event with our guest, and it is amazing the number of Nigerians and friends of Nigeria who have indicated interest in attending this event. As Nigerians head to the polls in some months’ time to choose a leader, it is inherent that Nigerians in Diaspora engage with the participants in the process with a view to charting a path that will be beneficial to our country. It is high time that we get the Nigeria project right,” he said.

Among the expected personalities to grace the occasion is Mr. Patrick Brown, the Mayor of Brampton, who has shown a great commitment to the Nigerian community.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...