Nigerians in diaspora celebrate Osinbajo's wife at 55 

Muritala Ayinla

Nigerians across the globe, under the aegis of  PYO Global Movement, have congratulated Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo as she turned 55, describing her as a role model to Nigerian women both locally and globally.

The PYO Global, which is a Movement for Good Governance which comprises of Nigerians at home and abroad and non-Nigerians, showered praises on the wife of the Vice President, noting that, she is not only a beautiful and humble woman, but one that has set an exemplary standard for women everywhere.

The United Kingdom coordinator of the PYO Global, Emma Ginnelly described Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo as an admirable woman who is very humble.

He said: “As the wife of the Vice President, she has been very supportive to her husband and she has shown that behind every successful man, there is a successful woman. I greet her on the occasion of her birthday and I join all PYO Global Movement members to congratulate her on 55th birthday.”

Also speaking, a leading Nigerian voice in the United States and coordinator of PYO Global (United States, Dr Baba Adams, congratulated Mrs Osinbajo  for standing out among her peers.

“Happy Birthday to Her Excellency. She is a woman of substance and one that has stood apart from the rest. She is indeed a role model to many women across the world. She has served Nigeria with great dignity and honour,” Dr Baba said.

Born on July 15, 1967, Mrs. Osinbajo grew up in Ikenne. She is the granddaughter of Papa Obafemi Awolowo (SAN), former Premier of Western Region, and his wife Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo, through Awolowo’s daughter the late Ayodele Soyode (née Awolowo).

She married Prof. Osinbajo on November 25, 1989. In 1990 she was called to the Nigerian Bar.

Dolapo Osinbajo is the Executive Director of The Women’s Helping Hand Initiative, a refuge facility in Epe, Lagos, established in 2014, and a co-founder of the Orderly Society Trust.

The PYO Global Movement is a group of Nigerians around the world collaborating for good governance and champions of a greater Nigerian nation.

 

