Nigerians in diaspora congratulate Gov Yahaya Bello over Presidential award

The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) has congratulated Governor Yahaya Bello on his distinguished award for security management conferred on him by President Buhari.

In a statement signed by the President, NDMG – UK chapter, Joyce Ogwu, the Nigerians said the award is well deserved.

Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service was set up to recognise distinguished public service to Nigeria, either contributions to individuals, state or local community, or the public through excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

To be eligible, the recipient must be a living Public Official or a private citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing, and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

Governor Bello was among an exclusive class of distinguished Nigerians selected and rewarded for excellence.

And Joyce commended the Federal Government for singling Governor Bello for recognition, considering his giant strides in the security of lives and property.

According to her, the Kogi governor has done incredibly well, noting that his onslaught against crimes and criminality has made the state one of the industrial hubs of Northern Nigeria.

“Our dear nation has battled insecurity in recent times. Back home, we are always briefed on consistent attacks, killings and other crimes on daily basis. The Federal Capital Territory is not sparred.

” But in Kogi, the story is different. Aside from the recent flooding ravaging the nation, all that has come out of the state is good news. It is either the governor is commissioning one project or he is kick-starting another. There’s not even any bit of crime.

“We must commend President Buhari for this initiative to reward excellence. At least, now, the nation has recognised the efforts and contributions of the governor like many of us have been shouting about”.

Besides security, the diaspora group also hailed Governor Bello for his giant strides in infrastructure and unemployment.

Joyce added, ” We are also aware that Governor Bello has made a significant impact in healthcare infrastructure, road construction and rehabilitation including the first flyover bridge in the state, education, sports, agriculture, civil service reform, youths and women empowerment among others.

“We want to assure him of the support of Nigerians in diaspora. We are solidly behind him and we are praying for him. It has never been this good in Kogi”.

The group, however, advised other governors to follow Bello’s example in leadership and governance.

Joyce said Nigeria will not remain the same with men like Bello at the saddle.

They, however, urged Bello not to rest on his oars until the last second of his administration, calling on him to continue to provide good governance for the people of the Confluence State.

 

