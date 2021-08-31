Nigerians in Diaspora hail Don VS grand performance at Edo Carnival 2021 in Italy

For Edo indigenes in Diaspora, residiing in Italy, the recently held Edo Carnival 2021 was a moment to be at home away from home.

It was a moment where they were taken back home during the performance of Uyinmwen Omosigho, popularly called Don VS, while entertaining them at the Carnival that was held in Rome, the capital city of Italy between August 28 and 29, 2021.

Don VS performance has been a hit on YouTube as it has been viewed by tens of thousands across the world with many reactions trailing the video.

DD Doris reacted this way: “You are doing well bro more grace.”

When he was commenting on YouTube on the great performance from Don VS at the Edo Carnival 2021, while DJ JOJO VEVO said: “You are too much! Your performance is perfect more grace.”

Osatohamwen 1 of Germany TV sees Don VS as the best musician to come from Edo State. saying: “My great Edo best musician in Europe, nice one”, while Osasogie Idahosa thumbed up the “Single Mother” crooner, saying,“Nice one brother, you too much.”

Afro Go Go was futuristic while reacting to the wholesome performance from Don VS, saying:

“Edo future is on Don VS”, with another comment from Osayamen Festusnbest saying, “Nice one brother, good Performance”.

To Queen B, Don VS was able to take his people in Italy back home during his performance and she hailed him this way, “Nice one my Benin brother.”

At the end of Edo Carnival 2021, Don VS was recognized with a global award of EDO European Artist of the Year.

The award was given to Don VS by the EDO United Union (Roma Lazio Italy) to recognize the artiste’s goodwill work of art to promote Edo’s cultural heritage across the world.

Before now, Don VS had won many awards, which include Best song of the year ABMA Award Italy, Most Popular artiste of the Year 2018, (Creativity Merit Award, Belgium); Best artist song of the year 2018 (Creativity Reality Merit Award, Belgium) as well as Best Europe Artist of the year 2018 (Money is money Ent. Awards).

Others include Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Edo United union Roma, Lazio, Italy); Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Godsent Foundation (Award) and the Diaspora Artiste of the Year (Nega 2019 Germany).

