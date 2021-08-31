Arts & Entertainments

Nigerians in Diaspora hail Don VS grand performance at Edo Carnival 2021 in Italy

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

For Edo indigenes in Diaspora, residiing in Italy, the recently held Edo Carnival 2021 was a moment to be at home away from home.

It was a moment where they were taken back home during the performance of  Uyinmwen Omosigho, popularly called Don VS, while entertaining them at the Carnival that was held in Rome, the capital city of Italy between August 28 and 29, 2021.

Don VS performance has been a hit on YouTube as it has been viewed by tens of thousands across the world with many reactions trailing the video.

DD Doris reacted this way: “You are doing well bro more grace.”

When he was commenting on YouTube on the great performance from Don VS at the Edo Carnival 2021, while DJ JOJO VEVO said: “You are too much! Your performance is perfect more grace.”

Osatohamwen 1 of Germany TV sees Don VS as the best musician to come from Edo State. saying: “My great Edo best musician in Europe,  nice one”, while Osasogie Idahosa thumbed up the “Single Mother” crooner, saying,“Nice one brother, you too much.”

Afro Go Go was futuristic while reacting to the wholesome performance from Don VS,  saying:
“Edo future is on Don VS”, with another comment from Osayamen Festusnbest saying, “Nice one brother, good Performance”.

To Queen B, Don VS was able to take his people in Italy back home during his performance and she hailed him this way, “Nice one my Benin brother.”

At the end of Edo Carnival 2021, Don VS was recognized with a global award of EDO European Artist of the Year.

The award was given to Don VS by the EDO United Union (Roma Lazio Italy) to recognize the artiste’s goodwill work of art to promote Edo’s cultural heritage across the world.

Before now, Don VS had won many awards, which include Best song of the year ABMA Award Italy, Most Popular artiste of the Year 2018, (Creativity Merit Award, Belgium); Best artist song of the year 2018 (Creativity Reality Merit Award, Belgium) as well as Best Europe Artist of the year 2018 (Money is money Ent. Awards).

Others include Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Edo United union Roma, Lazio, Italy); Diaspora Artist of the Year 2019 (Godsent Foundation (Award) and the Diaspora Artiste of the Year (Nega 2019 Germany).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Firm produces robots for New Year

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

American robot production company, Boston Dynamics recently got its robots together for a dance to celebrate the arrival of 2021. The American engineering and robotics design company released a fun video of its robots performing a choreographed dance routine to ‘Do You Love Me’ by The Contours. The two minute and 53 second clip shared […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘2020 Culturati designed to tackle poverty, unemployment’

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As Nigerians are still battling with the economic impact of the global pandemic and violent #EndSARS protest, which led to loss of lives and employment, the convener of Culturati Event, Africa’s largest cultural fusion, Idris Aregbe has said that this year’s edition was designed to address the cycle of poverty and unemployment. According to the […]
Arts & Entertainments

WWE ‘planning something different’ at Royal Rumble

Posted on Author Reporter

  WWE are reportedly planning ‘something different’ for January’s Royal Rumble. Like the rest of the sporting and entertainment world, Vince McMahon’s company have been forced to continue the show without a live audience amid the coronavirus pandemic. That led to WrestleMania 36 being held behind-closed-doors as well as each monthly pay-per-view thereafter. They did […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica