Nigerians in Italy lament shortage of passports, seek N/Assembly’s intervention

The National Union of Nigeria Association in Italy (NUNAI) has decried the difficulty Nigerians were facing in procuring international passports at the consular office in Rome, Italy. This followed the heightened tension and strained relationship between the Nigeria consular office and its citizens in Italy over the shortage of Nigeria passports.

The Union called on the leadership of the National Assembly to urgently intervene into the shortage by calling on relevant government authorities to come to their aid. NUNAI made this known to journalists in a letter captioned; “NUNAI’s Passionate Appeal to Your Exalted Office,” and addressed to the leadership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the Controller General, Nigerian Immigrations Service (NIS).

The letter was signed by the National President of the body, Mr Samson Hodge Iriakannu and Secretary, Deacon Nosa Osawaru, respectively. Iriakannu lamented that a large number of Nigerian citizens seeking to renew their passports had been ignored by the authorities, a situation he said had led to a daunting pressure and frustration among Nigerians seeking to regularise their stay in Italy. He, however, disclosed that the body was not relenting in its efforts to ensure that these challenges were resolved. He added that the body was playing a significant role with the Embassy on the campaign against human trafficking, drug peddling and other vices capable of tarnishing Nigeria’s image. Part of the letter reads:

“The official record of Nigerians seeking for greener pastures in Italy is over 180,000 with a sizable number of professionals and their contributions to the economic growth of Italy and Nigeria can’t be over emphasised.

“Despite all these, NUNAI as a body has been faced with daunting issues arising from the Embassy that has put the union under immense pressure. “On the issuance of Nigeria passports, Italy houses a vast majority of Nigerians, it’s only behind the United Kingdom in the whole of Europe, yet we are only entitled to a short supply and this has caused a major uproar among Nigerians in Italy if not for the diplomacy employed by the NUNAI leadership to curtail the situation. “It is of note that the presentation of your country’s passport is the prerequisite for permit of stay and authority to work.

“The increasing number of Nigerians in Italy has been ignored over the years, hence the shortage in the supply of passports. A case in point is where Italy and Switzerland were allocated the same quantity of passports, whereas the population of Nigerians in Switzerland is a quarter of Nigerians in Italy, is a matter for concern. “Our population in Italy is on the rise. You can imagine in a month we have like 5,000 applications,” he stated.

Iriakannu further appealed to relevant authorities in Nigeria to increase the passport quantity allocation to Italy in addition to the establishment of another consular office to ease the congestion in Rome.

