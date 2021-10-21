Nigerian’s ‘incremental progress’ on death throes (2)

When Femi Adesina says that there is “incremental progress” in Nigeria’s development which the critics or sometimes called ‘enemies’ of Buhari administration have refused to acknowledge or wickedly regard as ‘stagnation’, he meant to point those critics to the statistics usually bandied about by government or its agencies and officials and flourished at the faces of those critics or enemies to shut them up.

At some other times, he or even the president would even cite a litany of “achievements” showcased in public works such as some stretches of roads, rail line, bridges, some claimed successes in anti-corruption war such some cases of arrested, threatened or even convicted felons in the crime sector of the political economy.

At the beginning of Buhari administration, Adesina and other megaphones of the government and the ruling party (the All-Progressives Congress) went to town singing the Halleluiah of Messianic appearance since May 29 2015 whose body language alone has banished corruption and put the felons of corruption to the underworld to the triumphal freedom of Nigeria from the scourge of corruption. On October 1, 2021 while addressing Nigerians, President Buhari boasted that other government in Nigeria since 1999 has done what his government has done in a space of just six years.

At other times they sing the lullaby of defeat of Boko Haram insurgents in Northeastern Nigerian states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa and when challenged by the veracity of the claim by the critics or enemies of the government. Adesina and Lai Mohammed would change the lyrics and chorus to several stanzas of “technical defeat” or “technically defeated” in those areas that is to say, in Borno State where they had controlled some local government areas.

In the midst of claims and vociferous assertions of victory over the insurgents, school children quite like the President Jonathan’s era were kidnapped and hidden until they or some of them were rescued allegedly on the payment of ransom.

When the ‘technical defeat’ lullaby got boring as insurgency got worse, the megaphone consulted their crystal ball and a rare mixture of divination and magical incantation prophesied that there has been a transmogrification of insurgents into other felons simply identified as ‘bandits’, herdsmen and kidnappers who started their operations in Zamfara State but have now m ltiplied and spread rapidly to engulf the entire Northwest and North central states of Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Taraba, Benue, Niger, Katsina, Sokoto, Kogi, among other Northern states. Meanwhile the hitherto unknown criminal activities by those identified as Fulani herdsmen were terrorizing Southern States especially Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra and Delta.

However, despite the outcry of the victims, some federal government officials and security chiefs counselled the affected committees and states to cede some portions of their land to the invading herders in exchange for safety of their lives.

It was in the din of all these atrocious attacks that General TY Danjuma at the Convocation ceremony of his Taraba State University alerted the affected states that there was an ongoing “Islamisation” and ‘Fulanisation’ project being executed and alleged that the Nigerian armed forces were complicit in the devious plan. Later former President, general and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Nigeria joined his voice to that of General TY Danjuma alleging that the “Fulanisation” was real and active.

Ever since then, the tenuous string that connected the various communities in Nigeria appears to have been broken as several communities seem to be tired of Nigeria as some youthful groups and individuals have started agitating for secession from Nigeria. This situation is most prominent among the Igbo and Yoruba youths as could be seen in the activities of Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB in Southeast and Sunday Adeyemo alias Igboho in Southwest. If the security system of Nigeria has been porous and dysfunctional, the economic system has disintegrated, lying prostate and in tatters.

It was in the light of the foreign that. President Buhari delivered his Independence Day speech rightfully stating that the condition of Nigeria is worse than Nigerian Civil War period. While bemoaning this parlous situation, President Buhari read a portion of his speech that told Nigerians point blank that no government since 1999 has done what he has done beginning from 2015.

Nigerians sympathized with the President and noted his truthful rendition of the Nigerian situation but disagreed with his sweeping claim of achievements. If President Buhari claim offended critical mass of Nigerians his media adviser (Femi Adesina) seized the news media platform of The Crest to lecture Nigerians on the meanings of the presidential speech. In doing this yeoman job of polishing the President’s speech, Mr. Adesina succeeds only in showing Nigerians how little and inconsequential he holds and regards them by trivalising their troubles and making their worries to appear childish thereby making Nigerians feel like the proverbial hunted down bird that bemoaned its fate by lamenting that its annoyance against the hunter that killed it was not as great as the intensity of the anger against the bystander that took the carcass and made it an object of spectacle and ridicule.

Femi Adesina’s exposition on the presidential speech amounts to a ridicule of the Nigerian situation and a belittling of the intelligence of the Nigerian public. Nigerian situation and present condition are so clear to everybody to warrant any government official to educate and lecture them. Just the week after Independence Day, during which the Southeast, an entire sub-national geographic space was shut down and for the whole day converted to a graveyard silence and national mourning and yet Mr. Adesina found joy to taunt and to trivialise the condition.

The horror being experienced in the North as a result of insurgences, banditry and kidnapping was enacted in Ebonyi State when “unknown gunmen” struck leaving in their trial unfortunate victims – some claimed six or some others eight people including a young lawyer with bright prospects having earned a Second Class Upper Division Degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka who recently capped it with a Master of Law and had recently married with his wife heavily pregnant.

He was travelling with clients for a case that Thursday morning when they ran into the Unknown Gunmen’s operation and got killed them on the road at Onicha Community of Ebonyi State. This is the situation that Mr. Adesina is trivialising with his seemingly soapbox theatrics.

To me, the incremental progress Mr. Adesina talked about which his government’s critics or enemies regards as “stagnation” is no progress at all. What Mr. Adesina regards as incremental progress are no more than riotous and disconcerted activities resembling the creaky motions of the swivel chair which remains stationary on one spot without any real movement outside the same spot. This creaky swivel chair position is the real condition of Nigeria; a noisome motion without real movement and that is bad for the country and the people.

What incremental progress is the failure of the security agencies to secure the people and the country that a band of bandits, kidnappers, unknown gunmen, robbers will operate in broad daylight for several hours along public roads traversing several local governments and the Nigerian security agencies in several police and army formations and on several security checkpoints will not intervene to protect the people or apprehend the attackers? What is the incremental progress in that? As said before, if these government officials had been humble and sincere enough to admit their failures people can understand and endure their lot.

But to make false claims and berate those who point out the failure with a view to ameliorate the situation in Nigeria is double tragedy too heavy on the people to bear. Let’s employ some level of decorum in the management of public affairs instead of this braggadocio that has not served the country well.

Nigeria is making, in the words of Adesina “incremental progress” but that progress is actually motions on the death throes which started long ago since 1964 to date with devastating casualties along the line. Nigeria’s death throes can be reversed to recovery to life if only public officer choose truth above lies in the management of its affairs. Hope, it is not yet late.

