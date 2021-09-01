News

Nigerians know those promoting genocide, says Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said the narrative by the presidency that his position on the state of the nation amounts to preaching genocide in the country does not hold water. The governor said rather, the Federal Government through the presidency, was promoting genocide by deliberately nicknaming Fulani militia killers across the country as bandits in order to hide their identity. He said doing so would only aggravate killings and food insecurity. Ortom disclosed this in Gboko during the closing ceremony of prayer, praises and thanksgiving for God to address the challenges confronting the Tiv nation and Nigeria at large. He said frantic efforts must be made by the presidency to re-engineer Nigeria’s security architecture in order to stop the genocide and as well guarantee human and food security in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Al-Hikmah VC: Borno farmers’ killings, threat to food security

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Prof. Noah Yusuf, has said that the recent killing of some farmers in Zambarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents portends grave threat to food security in the country.   Yusuf added that the seemingly intractable farmers-herders’ clashes and flooding in parts of the country were all capable of eroding […]
News

Enugu to sanction violators of traffic barriers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State government yesterday warned motorists and other road users who unlawfully interfere with road traffic barriers restricting classified vehicles from plying the road “to forthwith desist from such action” as it will not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on violators. It said in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, […]
News

COVID-19: NOA counsels residents on community transmission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has drawn the attention of residents of Akwa Ibom to the danger of community transmission of COVID-19 posed by those sneaking into the state. The State Director of NOA, Mr Enoh Uyoh, spoke on Wednesday during a sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 in Etinan and Ikot Isua communities in Etinan Local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica