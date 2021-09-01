Nigerians know those promoting genocide, says Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said the narrative by the presidency that his position on the state of the nation amounts to preaching genocide in the country does not hold water. The governor said rather, the Federal Government through the presidency, was promoting genocide by deliberately nicknaming Fulani militia killers across the country as bandits in order to hide their identity. He said doing so would only aggravate killings and food insecurity. Ortom disclosed this in Gboko during the closing ceremony of prayer, praises and thanksgiving for God to address the challenges confronting the Tiv nation and Nigeria at large. He said frantic efforts must be made by the presidency to re-engineer Nigeria’s security architecture in order to stop the genocide and as well guarantee human and food security in the country.
