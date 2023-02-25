Nigerians lack certain level of skill, I’m here to groom them –Flaum

Background

Jerod Flaum (CSA), who is the Cluster General Manager of BON Hotels Transtell Residence, Asaba, Delta State, is a thoroughbred hotelier with experience spanning over 37 years, most of its garnered working in Africa countries, with the latest country being Nigeria.

He has spent less than a year now in Nigeria, berthing first in Lagos before moving to Asaba where he is presently superintending over the two BON Hotels in the city.

The journey to the hospitality world started with him first earning a degree in hotel management from Wits Hotel School, Johannesburg, South Africa, where he obtained a Higher Diploma in Hotel Management in 1987.

He also did an in service apprenticeship with Southern Sun Hotels followed by a business school leadership development certificate and a certification from the American Hotel and Motel Institute where he became Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA).

Flaum has worked in different hotels in the continent, however, predominantly in South Africa and across different departments ranging from services, operations to management, with the last 20 years in general manager, group manager, and regional manager roles. Flaum has also worked in Kampala, Uganda where he opened a large Protea by Marriott Hotel.

He recalled with nostalgic feeling that; ‘‘one of the key moments in my career was being given a residency position at the Palace Hotel Sun City (Sun International) and working under one of the greatest GM’s of my time, Peter Birchall.’’ Besides his experience of The Palace Sun City, his stay at Zimbali Lodge is another memorable moment in his illustrious career of about four decades.

Flaum is an endearing and exciting personality, open and delighted about learning new things while passionate about impacting the local people in his bid to make them thoroughbred professionals and adept at their jobs. He is also an entertainer and you should look forward to being entertained with his guitar, drumming and singing prowess.

‘‘Oh, I’m also a musician, drummer and guitarist, I have recently recorded my first progressive rock album,’’ he disclosed.

What attracted you to the hospitality sector?

The glamour, and then you soon realise, it needs a lot of hard work, sweat, tears, before you get to the glamour if you ever do.

How would you describe your 37 years stint in the sector so far?

I was a young eager beaver back in the day, wanting to climb quickly and steer the ship as quickly as possible, by 30 I was general manager of a lodge with 11, 000 hectare of land, big four roaming reserve and lions in a separate enclosure. I had and with over 100 rooms, was running occupancies of beyond 70% year round.

It was an attraction to the Asian market, I thought I was on cloud Nine, but it was strenuous, and I still had a lot to learn. I took a step back after four years and literally started my career over, and ended up at Sun City where I can honestly say my career gained maximum momentum and traction. I am happy where I currently am, after almost losing everything during COVID-19 I feel my journey has just begun once again.

What area of hospitality is your specialty or you enjoy most as a professional?

I am and always have been drawn to food and beverage as it played an important role in my achievements to date, however, I am an all-rounder, and enjoy the challenges sales and marketing have to offer.

What is your assessment of the hospitality market in Asaba?

I find it hard to believe that over the short time I have been here to see such a good occupancy, understanding we have had Christmas in between, it looks like BON Hotel Transtell and BON Hotel Asaba will be the choice destination hotels throughout Asaba. We have recently enjoyed good occupancies for numerous reasons, with a specific political party conducting rallies in the region, corporate attending to business needs, and between Thursday and Sunday we see an increase in leisure activity.

What is the present level of operation by Bon Hotel brand in Nigeria?

We have over 20 properties, spread across Nigeria, with new ones coming on board all the time, the ethos “Good People, Good Thinking, Good Feeling” is key to our success. The brand BON Hotels is known for consistency, standards and wonderful experiences, resulting in return on investment.

Do we expect more hotels in the pipeline?

Yes, rapidly growing. We are predominantly in Nigeria and South Africa, with more countries coming on board soon.

What legacy would you want to be known for in the management of the hotels under your cluster?

For the best standards, consistency, growth and development of our young team as well as fantastic guest feedback.

What would you say the brand has brought to the Nigerian hospitality market?

Consistency, standards and return to shareholders.

What is your perception of Nigerian hospitality market?

I still have a lot to learn, but off the cuff, Nigerians are hospitable people, but lack a certain level of skill, I am here to groom them, show them, and teach them.

What would you say attracted BON Hotels brand to the Nigerian market?

The fast paced, ever changing, unique and independent hotels that are appearing all over the country needing well balanced and reputable management companies to steer them. There are so many new hotels, and the landscape is ever changing.

What do you foresee as the future the brand in Nigeria?

Success.

How challenging is it for you managing the affairs of the hotels under your cluster and how do you cope with the challenges?

Number one key factor is communication up, down and sideways, I have managed properties in very senior positions for a long time.

My career spanning 37 years, I love to learn new things, I love to impart my knowledge and groom young talent.

The simplicity of hotel keeping is consistency, keep doing what the guests like, be consistent, maintain standards, do whatever you can to make the guest stay as pleasing as possible.

I have to afford time to the key people under my guidance, allow them to learn, “make mistakes” and progress. It is still a business too, and you have to be innovative and encourage sales, control costs and make profits.

How many of the countries in Africa have you worked in and visited over the years?

South Africa, obviously, Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Egypt and now Nigeria

Which of these are you top five favourite countries and why?

Let’s call them top three, I loved Zimbabwe, Uganda and Egypt.

For how long have you been in Nigeria?

Six months.

What was your impression of Nigeria before coming to the country?

A country filled with oil wealth, a crumbling economy, with wonderful and caring people.

What is your perception of Nigerians since arriving the country?

In general I get on well with most people, in Lagos I was less of an attraction but I seemed to fit in well in Asaba.

I feel I am being watched more carefully, and sad to say, I still have not seen another “polar bear” here yet.

Do you feel disappointed in terms of your expectation?

No.

What culture shock did you experience when you first arrived in Nigeria?

The food was so different.

How long where you in Lagos and what is your impression of the city?

Lagos is happening, although I was on the Mainland, a few trips to the Island were interesting, they are becoming much westernised.

Do you miss the city?

I don’t miss the city at all, it was extremely noisy.

You have been in Asaba for a while now, what is your impression of the city?

It is a lot quieter, laid back and a lot less western. What do you like most about Asaba? I love my hotels, they give me energy and protection, and there is very little traffic in comparison to Lagos.

Which of Nigerian foods are you in love with?

Not really, my thing unfortunately, so I eat salads and sandwiches the odd pizza and or spaghetti.

How do you unwind?

I’m a musician in my spare time, so I bought an electric guitar in Lagos with a guitar effects pedal and a small speaker and I make a lot of noise in my apartment. In Lagos I got to play live on the roof top venue of the hotel I managed, it was great.

How do you balance your work with your family life?

There is a rule, I do not take my work home with me, and I prohibit myself from responding to emails and messages at certain times. When I am with my family I dedicate my energy and focus on them. It was not always like that, but I managed to save it and grew from making some good decisions.

