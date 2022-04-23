Nigerians lament astronomical increase in prices of foodstuffs

In the recent past, amidst other issues rocking the country, increase in the prices of foodstuffs has become a matter of concern to millions of Nigerians. One of the most important things every human being needs to stay alive is energy and this energy only comes from food. The increase in the prices of foodstuffs is taking a rather negative toll on the pockets of Nigerians as it is one of the basic necessities that one cannot do without.

The increase in prices of food is so glaring and this is affecting virtually all food items. The same way the prices of meat and yam are increasing, is the same way that the prices of pepper and bread are going up. This has seriously affected the eating habits of several Nigerians, whose purchas-ing power has been grossly limited. With the current rate of inflation and increase in prices of foodstuffs, a lot need to be done to remedy the situation and stabilize the price of foodstuffs and save Nigerians from expending a large percentage of their incomes on food items. Many families and market women openly and regularly complain about the situation, especially as it is having a negative impact on the economy as a whole. For instance, the price of a bag of rice has gone up from 15,000 naira to 35,000 naira.

That is more than 100% increase and this is just one example. In the same vein, a bag of beans has gone up from 9,000 to 28,000 naira. Also, a kilo of cooking gas, which was 600 naira around December, 2021 is now about N750. This has retroactive effect on the prices of foods, especially cooked food and it is part of what an average family needs to prepare meals at home. This has consequently affected the living standard of many Nigerians as several people, who are earning minimum wage or just a little over minimum wage struggle to feed and can barely afford to spend money on other needs. Similarly, prices of other food items have increased significantly including groundnut oil, which is now 900 naira per bottle as opposed to 400 naira just a few years ago.

Even simplest items like seasoning and salts have also become more expensive. With this being the new reality, Nigerians are starting to ask for the way forward. Mrs. Ofon-Ime Akeem, who owns a poultry farm, lamented the increase in the prices of foodstuffs. “When I was young, 50 naira could prepare food for a family of seven, but now I can’t even prepare a pot of soup with 5000 naira.

“Now, I have to be mindful of the things I buy because despite the fact that the prices of food items have increased, most of them are of low quality. 500 naira pepper cannot prepare a pot of stew as against what 200 naira pepper could do three years ago. Prices of food items are just increasing astronomically by the day,” she said. Mrs. Ibukun Adedeji also spoke about how sellers of foodstuff are complaining that increase in the price of fuel was affecting transportation, saying that this was why prices of food items are going up at an alarming rate.

