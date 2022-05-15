Nigerians ‘ll determine credibility of 2023 elections –Alkali

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufai Alkali has said that the credibility of the next year general elections would be determined by Nigerians.

Alkali stated this over the weekend in Abuja at a press briefing. He called on women and youths to seriously participate in the election. Alkali also said the number of the presidential aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a result of lack of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari by party members.

He described the ruling party and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as failed parties. He posited that the NNPP was formed to give alternative leadership to Nigerians.

Assessing the governance of the APC, Alkali said, “in the last twelve years, the security situation has degenerated, first by war against Boko Haram terrorist groups in the northern states and subsequently by other sundry faceless non-state actors perpetrating all kinds of heinous crimes including banditry and kidnappings in the north-west and the unrest in the southeast resulting from separatist agitations.

