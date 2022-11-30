Nigerians ‘ll never witness APC beyond 2023 — Atiku

…My husband will defeat Boko Haram, provide scholarships to students — Titi Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to provide enough funds for education, praying that Nigerians will never witness a repeat of APC’s government beyond 2023, which he says brought untold hardship on Nigerians.

The PDP presidential candidate made this known at the party’s rally in Akure, Ondo state on Wednesday.

He bemoaned the state of education in the country which he specifically blamed the ruling APC over what he described as poor policy which he vowed Nigerians would never witnessed a repeat beyond 2023 if he is voted for.

Earlier, Titi Atiku, wife of the PDP presidential candidate, a native of Ondo state, also addressed the mammoth crowd where she promised the Ondo people that her husband will defeat Boko Haram and provide scholarships to students.

She said, “ my people I, your daughter standing in your presence to tell that my husband has done it before. The last election was won by my husband but we were robbed. My husband indeed is a Fulani but he is not a killer and we have been together. I taught him our culture and tradition, and he is part of us.” During Obasanjo, it was Atiku that broght the likes of Elrufai, Ngozi Okonjo-iweala and others who did well for Nigeria”

On his agenda she said, “Atiku will defeat Boko Haram and provide you with scholarships”

On why they need to vote Atiku, she noted that “No Yoruba has ever been a First Lady and if we vote Atiku it a vote for Yoruba. There is hunger in the land, don’t let the opposition deceive you, vote all PDP candidates during election.” She pleaded.

Delta state governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa thanked the party leaders and the thousands of Ondo youths present at the rally.

He said, “ in the past 8 months the youths were at home and that shouldn’t be the case.

“Atiku has made provisions to ensure no University goes on strike as special attention would be placed on the youths of the country as well as set aside funds to support youths who would want to go into entrepreneurship.”

“As long as you vote Atiku, hunger and unemployment will be a thing of the past. Remain focus, go from

School to school, house to house and campaign for Atiku, he urged the mammoth PDP crowd,” He urged the crowd.

In his address, the PDP Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu urged the Ondo PDP support not to make a mistake but do the right thing by voting Atiku in the coming election.

He said, “Ondo is a PDP state. You are educated and enlightened people and that is why you always vote the PDP.”

Ayu further noted that, “We must work together to ensure victory. Ondo should give the PDP the highest votes in southwest.”

“The country is in a bad shape, u need am experience leader to fix the country. Atiku and Obasanjo fixed the economy in 1999 and Atiku is coming back to fix the mess APC has created. He will unify the country, there will be jobs and security.”

Earlier Presidential campaign chairman of Ondo state told PDP supporters that Atiku is in Ondo state “on a thank you visit for the massive support he got in the past from the state.”

Chairman President campaign council, Sokoto state governor, Gov Aminu Tambuwal also thanked the people of Ondo for the 2019 support and the warm reception.

He said, we are kicking off our southwest campaign in Ondo for obvious reasons. We were robbed in 2019, but we must thank u for giving us ur mandate.

Atiku Abubakar is there most qualified candidate who has all the credentials to deliver and so we urge you to come out and vote massively for us.

Newly elected governor of Osun state, Nurudeen Adeleke told the Ondo people that the same light that appeared in Osun has also come to Ondo.

He urged the people to vote for Atiku. He said,” Atiku took one of your daughter has wife. We must vote Atiku. If we vote Atiku I can assure you that poverty will end in the Southwest. Please go all out and tell everyone from house to house that the light has come to Ondo state.

Akwa Ibom governor, Gov Udom said there is only one message from the PDP which is to recover the nation.

He said, “ we have something to show, we have done this before. when were in power things were different from now.” PDP is the only party that can provide power supply, food on the table and security.”

The PDP has continued to witness massive turnouts at its rally as its campaign train continues to tour the country ahead of the 2023 general election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...