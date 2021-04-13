Nigerians made religion a liability –Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah has challenged governors of the North to take decisive actions that will permanently solve the lingering religious crisis rocking the region.

Bishop Kukah stated that where the governors meet in Kaduna or in Abuja sharing tea and taking photographs without properly addressing the teething religious problems tearing the North apart is unacceptable.

The cleric spoke in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, yesterday at the commissioning of Sangere- Marghi Housing Estate, a settlement constructed to accommodate Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) of Boko Haram by the Catholic Diocese of Yola. He told Governor Ahmadu Fintiri that when he meets with his counterparts in the North,

he should remind them to guide and lead the religious leaders on the way out of the present religious intolerance in the region.

“They should not only be talking about dialogue with Bishops, Imams and Emirs sitting together and taking photographs and drinking tea as there are needs for concrete manifestation of ideas between one another.

“If the spirit of Islam and Christianity exist in Nigeria actually between members of the two faiths, we will not be fighting, shedding as much blood as we are seeing today,” he observed.

He maintained that “Nigerians are too religious on paper and not in practice and this has made religion to be a liability to us.

“It is, therefore, important for both Christians and Muslims to appreciate what the Catholic Diocese of Yola has done today in bringing people of the two faiths dislodged by the Boko Haram under one umbrella,” Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah added.

He then called on the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) not to regard themselves as refugees, but to abide by the teachings and practices of their religions while in the estate. Also speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Fintiri told Muslims and Christians to learn to stay together devoid of religious acrimony.

The governor recalled that the issue of religious intolerance in the North began with the Maitatsene uprising of the 1980s, nothing with regret that since then, the religious crisis seems to have defied solutions.

Fintiri noted with regret that insurgency, kidnapping and other forms of criminality bedeviling the North were offshoot of the 1980s Maitatsene religious uprising that rocked almost all the states in the North.

In his remarks, Bishop Stephen Dami Mamza recalled that the years of insurgency and counterinsurgency operations have resulted in the displacement of approximately 1.9 million people and created a crisis in food, shelter, nutrition and loss of livelihood in Nigeria’s northeast.

Mamza stressed that the Yola Diocese has been rendering assistance in feeding and free medical care for over 3000 families.

He said the construction of the estate was borne out of the fact that IDPs in Yola Diocese have persisted due to the mass return of IDPs from Cameroon Republic and the forceful shutdown of IDP camps by the Adamawa State Government, thereby pushing the displaced persons into outskirts.

The Catholic Bishop of Yola added: “We have carefully carried out assessments and held robust discussions with the IDPs to review their lives in the camp after four years and chart a way forward to avoid dependency syndrome and rebuild livelihoods in a dignified manner.”

Like this: Like Loading...