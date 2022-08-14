Nigerians more divided under Buhari’s administration –Ighele

General Superintendent of Holy Spirit Mission Church otherwise known as Happy Family Centre, Bishop Charles Ighele, has frowned at the level of division among Nigerians. Ighele faulted the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for further “polarising citizens across ethnic and religious lines.”

Responding in a media chat on what the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) should do to ensure that Christians participate in the coming election, the Christian leader stated: “I really find it shameful to say ‘Christians do this, Muslims do this’.

We should see how we unite our people; they should not use religion to destroy our people. “All the best books I have today are those written by the Emir of Dubai on Development. Development knows no religion, the Emir of Dubai has developed Dubai. I like to read about development as a preacher.

“You see, at a stage one begins to feel oppressed, and I have never been like this before.

This particular President, Muhammadu Buhari brought religion to a level, ethnicity to a level, sectionalism to a level, that it is almost destroying the nation. “I hold him responsible; he is to be held responsible for anything, because you know, you have followers and these followers are afraid to talk to you…He has failed woefully. I have no apology about it at all.”

He further took a swipe at the administration for the growing level of insecurity and the inadequate equipping of the security forces in overcoming bandits and terrorists.

Ighele stated: “In the Hobbesian world, we talk about society of those days as the state of nature where life was short, brutish and nasty, which we call the Hobbesian state of nature; we have come to that stage.

“Now, that things have gone like that, the national security adviser is telling us to be security conscious… O God! Where are we? My advice is this, yes, we should be security conscious and then 100 people on bikes with guns come to your village, how can you fight back?

“We have security forces, many from the army, Police, civil defence, 800,000 to one million armed people in this country, where are they? I can’t blame them, because they are not motivated.

The bandits are not more than 100, 000 and our forces are over a million combined, including immigration, customs and the rest who are normally armed…

Our soldiers are not motivated to fight, the love for their father land is not put in them.”

